Jackie Shroff wishes Simi Garewal on 78th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) On Simi Garewal’s 78th birthday on Friday, actor Jackie Shroff extended his wishes to the veteran actress and paid his respects.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring Simi from her younger days. He added the track “Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha” from her 1980 film “Karz” starring Rishi Kapoor.

Jackie wrote as the caption: “My respect always! #happybirthday @simigarewalofficial.”

Talking about Simi, who spent much of her childhood in England, made her debut alongside Feroz Khan in the 1962 film Tarzan Goes to India”.

In the 1960s and 1970s, she was featured in renowned films including Son of India, Do Badan, Mera Naam Joker, Aranyer Din Ratri and Padatik.

She appeared opposite Shashi Kapoor in Siddhartha, an English-language film adapted from Hermann Hesse’s novel. The movie featured a brief nude scene by Garewal that stirred controversy in India at the time and was cleared for release only after the Indian Censor Board’s mandated cuts.

Simi was later seen in films such as Kabhi Kabhie, Chalte Chalte, Karz and starred in the BBC docu-drama Maharajas, based on the book by Charles Allen. She also anchored the talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Talking about Jackie, he will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez and Shreyas Talpade.

The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Jackie’s latest release is the OTT series “Hunter 2”, where he is seen as the antagonist, 'The Salesman' in the second season of the action-packed drama.

--IANS

dc/