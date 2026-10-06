Jackie Shroff remembers legendary actor Vinod Khanna on his 80th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered his close friend and legendary actor Vinod Khanna on his birth anniversary.

Vinod Khanna, who was born on October 6, 1946, would have turned 80 this year.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a heartfelt picture montage dedicated to the late actor.

The montage features many throwback pictures of Vinod Khanna from different phases of his career, including some of his iconic looks from his younger days.

Alongside the pictures, Jackie wrote, “Fondly remembering Vinod Khanna ji on his birth anniversary! Always in our hearts”

Adding an emotional touch to the tribute, Jackie used Kishore Kumar’s ‘Muskurata Hua...’ as the background score for the montage.

Talking about Vinod Khanna, the actor remains one of the most celebrated actors of Hindi cinema. Born in Peshawar on October 6, 1946, he made his acting debut in 1968 with Sunil Dutt's ‘Mann Ka Meet’, where he appeared in a negative role.

Vinod Khanna first made a major impression with his performance as Shyam in Gulzar's Mere Apne in 1971 and then established himself as a leading actor with films such as Hum Tum Aur Woh, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Imtihaan, Inkaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Qurbani, Dayavaan and Jurm.

His collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan also produced many memorable films, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

At the height of his career, Vinod Khanna surprised the film industry by stepping away from Bollywood in 1982 to follow his spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh. After spending years away from films, he returned to the industry and continued to work successfully.

Beyond cinema, the actor also carved out a career in politics. Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27, 2017, in Mumbai at the age of 70, reportedly due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

He was survived by his wife Kavita Khanna and four children, sons Rahul Khanna, Akshaye Khanna and Sakshi Khanna, and daughter Shraddha Khanna.

Vinod Khanna had earlier been married to Geetanjali, with whom he had Rahul and Akshaye.

Vinod Khanna's son Akshaye Khanna has also established himself as one of Hindi cinema's most respected actors.

His recent performances in Chhaava and Dhurandhar have made him a viral sensation.

–IANS

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