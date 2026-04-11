Jackie Shroff pays tribute to KL Saigal and Navin Nischol on their birth anniversaries

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Bollywood veteran actor Jackie Shroff paid a tribute to legendary singer-actor K. L. Saigal and late actor Navin Nischol on their 79th and 15th birth anniversaries, respectively, remembering them for their prolific contributions to Hindi cinema.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of KL Saigal and wrote: “KL Saigal ji (11 April 1904-18 Jan 1947).

To pay a tribute to Saigal, Jackie added the song “Gham diya mustaquil” from the 1946 film “Shahjehan” playing in the backdrop. The film was helmed by Abdul Rashid Kardar. It also stars Ragini, Kanwar, Nasreen and P. Jairaj.

The story is a fictionalized account of an episode during the reign of Emperor Shah Jahan, with the fiction also linking it to the building of the Taj Mahal. It was the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 1946.

Saigal, who had acted in 26 feature films including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil, died in his ancestral city of Jullundur, which is now Jalandhar, in January 1947, at the age of 42

Jackie then paid a tribute to Nischol with the song “Raat Kali Ek Khwaab Mein Aayi” from the 1971 film Buddha Mil Gaya by filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Jackie shared a picture of Nischol from his younger days and wrote: “Navin Nischol ji (11 Apr 1946-19 Mar 2011).”

Nischol was the first gold medalist from the Film and Television Institute of India to make big. He featured in films such as Victoria No. 203, Dhund, Aashiq Banaya Apne, Hanste Zakhm. He later transitioned to TV with Dekh Bhai Dekh

He passed away due to a heart attack on 19 March 2011 en route from Mumbai to Pune. He was 64 years old.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest work includes the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

It also stars Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania. He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

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