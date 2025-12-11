December 11, 2025 12:55 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Dilip Kumar on 103rd birth anniversary

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Dilip Kumar on 103rd birth anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) On the occasion of Dilip Kumar’s 103rd birth anniversary on Thursday, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid a tribute to the late star and said “always in our hearts”.

Jackie took to Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome moment of Dilip Kumar from the 1958 film “Madhumati”, where he is seen performing on the track “Dil Tadap Tadap Ke” originally sung byLata Mangeshkar and Mukesh.

“Madhumati” was directed by Bimal Roy. The film also stars Vyjayanthimala, Pran and Johnny Walker. The plot focuses on Anand, a modern man who falls in love with a tribal woman named Madhumati. But they face challenges in their relationship finally leading to a paranormal consequence.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Always in our hearts #dilipkumar.”

Dilip Kumar dominated Hindi cinema from the 1950s through the 1960s. In a career spanning over five decades, Kumar worked in 57 films.

He debuted as an actor in the film Jwar Bhata in 1944. He consistently starred in top–grossing Indian films from the late-1940s to the 1960s, such as Shaheed, Andaz, Babul, Deedar, Aan, Uran Khatola, Insaniyat, Azaad, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Paigham, Kohinoor, Mughal-E-Azam, Gunga Jumna and Ram Aur Shyam.

Some of his most acclaimed performances include Nadiya Ke Paar, Shabnam, Jogan, Tarana, Daag, Sangdil, Shikast, Footpath, Amar, Devdas, Musafir, Yahudi, Leader, Aadmi and Sunghursh.

The 1970s saw Kumar's career take a downturn, with only one major success, Gopi. In 1976, he went on a brief hiatus from film performances and returned with the revolutionary drama Kranti. He continued to play leading roles in films such as Vidhaata, Karma and Saudagar.

His last on-screen appearance was in the commercially unsuccessful Qila, which saw him in a dual role.

Dilip Kumar passed away aged 98 after a prolonged illness in 2021. He had been suffering from several age-related issues and was diagnosed with pleural effusion.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Shooting of M S Bhaskar's 'Grandfather' wrapped up, say makers (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Shooting of M S Bhaskar's 'Grandfather' wrapped up, say makers

Expected to operate over 1,950 flights today: IndiGo

Expected to operate over 1,950 flights today: IndiGo

On Dilip Kumar’s birth anniversary, Saira Banu recollects how actor vanished as a person for his roles

On Dilip Kumar’s birth anniversary, Saira Banu recollects how actor vanished as a person for his roles

Subhash Ghai calls Jackie Shroff a true stage hero, not like politically correct talks in front of cameras

Subhash Ghai calls Jackie Shroff a true stage hero, not like 'politically correct talks' in front of cameras

NZ hold the edge despite Windies' fightback on Day 2 of Wellington Test

NZ hold the edge despite Windies' fightback on Day 2 of Wellington Test

SIP inflows in November stand at Rs 29,445 crore

SIP inflows in November stand at Rs 29,445 crore

Riyaa Senn poses with ‘Mambo No. 5’ hitmaker Lou Bega

Riyaa Senn poses with ‘Mambo No. 5’ hitmaker Lou Bega

Indian missions across globe celebrate Diwali's inclusion in UNESCO list

Indian missions across globe celebrate Diwali's inclusion in UNESCO list

BCCI to revise women’s domestic cricket pay structure in Apex Council meet on Dec 22

BCCI to revise women’s domestic cricket pay structure in Apex Council meet on Dec 22

Alia Bhatt honoured by Golden Globes at Red Sea Film Festival

Alia Bhatt honoured by Golden Globes at Red Sea Film Festival