Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Anand Bakshi on 24th death anniversary

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) On the 24th death anniversary of legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi, actor Jackie Shroff remembered the wordsmith, paying a heartfelt tribute to his enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Anand Bakshi and added the song “Pyar karne wale” from his maiden film “Hero”, which was released in 1983.

He simply wrote: “Anand Bakshi ji (21 July 1930- 30 March 2002.)”

Anand Bakshi got his first break writing songs in a Brij Mohan film titled Bhalaa Aadmi, acted by Bhagwan Dada. His first song in this film was "Dharti Ke Laal Na Kar Itna Malaal" which was recorded on 9 November 1956.

After writing for a few movies from 1958 onwards, he first found success in 1962 with Mehendi Lagi Mere Haath (1962 film), music by Kalyanji-Anandji, with Raj Kapoor as producer.

He later made another mark for himself, writing a qawwali for the 1962 film Kala Samundar, the song was "Meri Tasveer Lekar Kya Karoge Tum”. He got his real big breakthrough in 1965 film with Himalay Ki God Mein, and again in 1965 with the super-hit film Jab Jab Phool Khile, starring Shashi Kapoor.

Bakshi was the preferred lyricist by Rajesh Khanna for films with Rajesh Khanna in the lead. He went on to work as a lyricist of more than 6,000 songs in more than 300 films in his career.

He wrote memorable lyrics in many movies, including Bobby, Amar Prem, Aradhana, Jeene Ki Raah, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dharam Veer, Nagina, Lamhe, Hum, Mohra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pardes, Heer Raanjha, Dushman, Taal, Mohabbatein, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and Yaadein.

Jackie also celebrated 25 years of his film One 2 Ka 4, an action drama film directed by Shashilal K. Nair. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Jackie Shroff.

The synopsis reads “When Arun's partner Javed dies, he raises Javed's children with the housekeeper Geeta's help. Soon, Arun learns that Javed's death was a homicide and decides to investigate the matter.”

--IANS

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