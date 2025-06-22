June 22, 2025 4:31 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff lends support to Hetal Dave's biopic 'Sumo Didi'

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff has extended his support to the upcoming biopic on India's first female sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave named "Sumo Didi".

Shroff proudly shared that Dave has been ranked as the 5th biggest female wrestler in the world.

Taking to his X timeline, he penned a note, urging all to lend their support to "Sumo Didi". His post read, "Do you know we have a Sumo Wrestler in our country?.. Hetal Dave india's first female sumo wrestler.. Ranked 5th in the world... Comes in the most popular female Sumo Wrestlers of the World.. but not known in INDIA.. She also has a Biopic on her Name "SUMODIDI" which will release very soon.. Follow and support her so that the World Knows "HAI SARE JAHAN PE BHAARI, MERE BHARAT KI BETI. (sic)"

Made under the direction of Jayant Rohatgi, "Sumo Didi" also marks his directorial debut.

With Shriyam Bhagnani essaying the role of Hetal Dave, the biographical drama further stars Chaitnya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpura, Nitesh Pandey, and Raghav Dheer in significant roles, along with others.

Backed by Jyoti Deshpande, along with Akash Chawla, Arunava Sengupta, and Amit Chandraa under the banners of Fresh Lime Films, Jio Studios, and Hakuhodo’s MA&TH Entertainment, the film premiered at the Tokyo Film Festival back in October 2023, after which it has been showcased in numerous film festivals such as the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival, and 24th New York Indian Film Festival, along with others.

"Sumo Didi" is the only Indian movie to be showcased in two different film festivals in 2024.

The drama chronicles Dave's journey of discovering sumo wrestling by chance. While she poured her blood and sweat to make her dreams a reality, she was forced to deal with social prejudices and patriarchal mindsets.

The technical crew of the film has on board Akash Agrawal as the cinematographer, Dev Rao Jadhav as the editor, and Amar Mangrulkar as the music composer.

--IANS

pm/

