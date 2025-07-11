July 11, 2025 2:06 AM हिंदी

Varun Dhawan wraps up NDA schedule of ‘Border 2’ with tea and biscuits

Varun Dhawan wraps up NDA schedule of ‘Border 2’ with tea and biscuits

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has wrapped up his Pune schedule for the upcoming film ‘Border 2’.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video announcing the wrap up of his NDA schedule in Pune. In the video, Varun could be seen sharing tea and biscuits with his co-actor Ahan Shetty.

He wrote in the caption, “#Border2 Chai aur bizkoot it’s a wrap for me at NDA Aur humna celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath”.

Earlier, Varun had unveiled his fresh look from ‘Border 2’ as the next schedule of the film progressed in Pune. Varun, who plays a key role in the film, was recently spotted on set sporting a clean-shaven look. This marked a sharp contrast from his previously seen moustache look during the earlier shoot.

The actor was dressed in a checkered orange-and-white shirt, and was seen interacting with fans at the location.

The new phase of filming indicates a shift in narrative progression as the production moves ahead at a brisk pace. The visuals come after the film’s initial schedule had generated substantial buzz earlier this year, with images of Varun Dhawan from the set going viral. The film is directed by Anurag Singh, and brings together a stellar ensemble including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The film aims to celebrate unsung stories from the Indian armed forces. It boasts of scale, emotion, and authenticity at its core, and promises to be a tribute to the spirit of the Indian soldiers. As filming continues across key locations, the team remains focused on crafting a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of the original while presenting a fresh and powerful narrative for a new generation.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. This sequel continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Varun Dhawan wraps up NDA schedule of ‘Border 2’ with tea and biscuits

Varun Dhawan wraps up NDA schedule of ‘Border 2’ with tea and biscuits

Mocked for living off his daughter's earnings, man killed daughter: Gurugram Police

Mocked for living off his daughter's earnings, man killed daughter: Gurugram Police

Joe Root ends Day One on 99 not out as England reach 251/4 against India at the end of the first day of the third Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI/X

3rd Test: Joe Root ends Day One on 99* as England reach 251/4 against India (ld)

MEA slams Punjab CM Mann’s remarks on global south ties

MEA slams Punjab CM Mann’s remarks on global south ties

Joe Root ends Day One on 99 not out as England reach 251/4 against India at stumps on the first day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI/X

3rd Test: Joe Root ends Day One on 99 not out as England reach 251/4 against India

Jaguar jet crash: Pilot Rishiraj Singh Devda cremated with full military honours

Jaguar jet crash: Pilot Rishiraj Singh Devda cremated with full military honours

Iga Swiatek of Poland stormed past Belinda Bencic, sets up summit clash with Amanda Anisimova in the Ladies singles category in Wimbledon 2025 in London on Thursday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek storms past Bencic, sets up summit clash with Anisimova

PSA aims to take action against Maoist ideology organisations: MoS Yogesh Kadam

PSA aims to take action against Maoist ideology organisations: Maha Minister

Bihar: Patna Veterinary College student shot at inside campus

Bihar: Patna Veterinary College student shot at inside campus

India rallies global forces to combat digital piracy at Hyderabad conference

India rallies global forces to combat digital piracy at Hyderabad conference