MEA slams Punjab CM Mann’s remarks on global south ties

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a sharp rebuke on Thursday following controversial remarks made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent diplomatic engagements with nations from the Global South.

Without naming Mann directly, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the comments as “irresponsible and regrettable,” asserting that they “do not behove the state authority.”

The statement came in response to Mann’s sarcastic remarks at a public event, where he questioned the relevance of Modi’s visits to countries with small populations, mockingly referring to fictional nations like “Magnesia,” “Galveaisa,” and “Tarvesia.”

Mann also criticised the Prime Minister for receiving honours from these nations, suggesting that such accolades lacked significance given their limited global influence.

Prime Minister Modi had recently concluded a five-nation tour spanning Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia — his longest foreign trip in a decade.

The visit was marked by high-level bilateral meetings, participation in the BRICS Summit in Brazil, and the conferral of prestigious civilian honours, including Brazil’s “Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross” and Ghana’s “Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana.”

In its official response, the MEA emphasised India’s commitment to strengthening ties with friendly nations across the Global South, noting that such partnerships are vital for advancing shared interests in areas like defence, digital infrastructure, and development cooperation.

“Government of India disassociates itself from such unwarranted comments that undermine India’s ties with friendly countries,” Jaiswal stated.

The diplomatic community has largely viewed Modi’s outreach as a strategic effort to bolster India’s global standing and foster inclusive development.

Analysts suggest that dismissive rhetoric from domestic leaders risks undermining these efforts and sending mixed signals to international partners.

As India continues to position itself as a voice for the Global South, the MEA’s response underscores the importance of maintaining a unified front in foreign policy discourse - one that reflects respect, responsibility, and strategic foresight.

