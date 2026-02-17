Jackie Shroff celebrates 41 years of his action-drama film ‘Mera Jawab’

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff is celebrating 41 years of his film Mera Jawab, reminiscing about a chapter from the early phase of his cinematic journey that helped cement his place in Hindi cinema.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he shared the poster of the film, which also features Meenakshi Sheshadri, Parikshit Sahni, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Shiva Rindani and Satyendra Kapoor. The Bollywood actor added the song Mere liye zindagi by Manhar Udhas and Anuradha Paudwal, playing in the background.

For the caption, Jackie simply wrote: “Celebrating 41 years! #41YearsOfMerajawab.”

The film follows the story of Suresh and Poonam, who are a happy couple but things change when Poonam is raped and killed by three goons Danny, Kukoo & Bunty. Now Suresh only motive in life is to find these three and kill them.

Jackie, who is the father of action star Tiger Shroff, is an avid social media user and never misses an opportunity to celebrate milestones from his films or mark the birthdays of industry legends, often sharing heartfelt posts that reflect his warmth and gratitude.

He had also celebrated 25 years of ‘Grahan’ with Manisha Koirala Taking to his Instagram stories section, he shared a video montage featuring him, the film’s poster, and Manisha. He added the song “Kehte Hai Jisko”.

For the caption, he added: “#25yearsofGrahan.”

“Grahan” is directed by Shashilal K. Nair, starring Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala and Raghuvaran. The film follows the story of Parvati, a rape victim who quests for justice, and learns that it is not such a simple task.

It tells the tale of Sanjay, who is accused of rape, and his lawyer Jaggan gets him acquitted. Soon, Jaggan finds out that Sanjay did commit the crime and reopens the case.

Jackie will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/