Jackie Shroff blasts photographers for creating chaos outside Zayed Khan’s house post his mother’s demise

Mumbai Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff recently was seen losing his calm at the photographers who had flocked outside Zayed Khan’s house post the demise of the actor’s mother, Zarine Khan.

A visibly annoyed Jackie was seen scolding the photographers for creating chaos outside the house, especially during such a grim situation. He was seen asking them sternly to behave properly and understand the intensity of the situation.

He blasted, saying, "Ab band karo yeh tamasha (Stop this nonsense)." The news of Zayed Khan’s mother passing away on 7 November shocked the entire Bollywood fraternity. As soon as the news broke out, bollywood celebrities headed straight to Zayed’s house to offer their final respects to his mother. Zarine was 81 years old.

As per reports, Zarine Khan passed away peacefully today, with her family and loved ones beside her. Apart from Jackie, Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Sonal Chauhan, Bhagysahree, Director Madhur Bhandarkar and many others were seen marking their presence at Zayed’s house to bid his mother a final goodbye. Talking about Zarin Katrak, she had married Bollywood star Sanjay Khan in 1966 and is survived by four children: Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

She was also the former mother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who had married her daughter Sussanne in the early 2000s. Though not an actor on the professional front, Zarine Khan had essayed the role of Dev Anand's secretary, Jenny Farnandes, in 'Tere Ghar Ke Saamne', released in 1963. Khan, over the years, enjoyed her social status of being a star wife, alongside being a strong mother to her children.

Recently, Farah Khan and her star cook, Dilip, had visited Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s house to shoot their popular vlog series. It was probably Zarine Khan’s last onscreen appearance.

