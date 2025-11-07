November 07, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff blasts photographers for creating chaos outside Zayed Khan’s house post his mother’s demise

Jackie Shroff blasts photographers for creating chaos outside Zayed Khan’s house post his mother’s demise

Mumbai Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff recently was seen losing his calm at the photographers who had flocked outside Zayed Khan’s house post the demise of the actor’s mother, Zarine Khan.

A visibly annoyed Jackie was seen scolding the photographers for creating chaos outside the house, especially during such a grim situation. He was seen asking them sternly to behave properly and understand the intensity of the situation.

He blasted, saying, "Ab band karo yeh tamasha (Stop this nonsense)." The news of Zayed Khan’s mother passing away on 7 November shocked the entire Bollywood fraternity. As soon as the news broke out, bollywood celebrities headed straight to Zayed’s house to offer their final respects to his mother. Zarine was 81 years old.

As per reports, Zarine Khan passed away peacefully today, with her family and loved ones beside her. Apart from Jackie, Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Sonal Chauhan, Bhagysahree, Director Madhur Bhandarkar and many others were seen marking their presence at Zayed’s house to bid his mother a final goodbye. Talking about Zarin Katrak, she had married Bollywood star Sanjay Khan in 1966 and is survived by four children: Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

She was also the former mother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who had married her daughter Sussanne in the early 2000s. Though not an actor on the professional front, Zarine Khan had essayed the role of Dev Anand's secretary, Jenny Farnandes, in 'Tere Ghar Ke Saamne', released in 1963. Khan, over the years, enjoyed her social status of being a star wife, alongside being a strong mother to her children.

Recently, Farah Khan and her star cook, Dilip, had visited Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s house to shoot their popular vlog series. It was probably Zarine Khan’s last onscreen appearance.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Pukhraj Singh Gill claims first pro title, wins Jamshedpur leg of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour by record margin of nine shots. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL Tour: Pukhraj claims first pro title, wins Jamshedpur leg by record margin of nine shots

RJD’s tenure marked by crimes and scams: JP Nadda

RJD’s tenure marked by crimes and scams: JP Nadda

MINI launches electric SUV Countryman SE All4 in India

MINI launches electric SUV Countryman SE All4 in India

Clandestine, illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history: India

Clandestine, illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history: India

15 Indians in action, four gold medals on the line, as titans of international shooting load their weapons for competitions on the opening day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF World C'ships: 15 Indians in action, four gold medals on line, as clash of titans loads in Cairo

Transport systems similar to RRTS to be developed in other major cities: Manohar Lal

Transport systems similar to RRTS to be developed in other major cities: Manohar Lal

Quad serves as valuable platform for discussions in Indo-Pacific region: MEA

Quad serves as valuable platform for discussions in Indo-Pacific region: MEA

‘Dalai Lama’s photos seized’: China escalates repressive campaign in Tibet

‘Dalai Lama’s photos seized’: China escalates repressive campaign in Tibet

UDAN connects India as aviation targets $10 trillion economy by 2047: Report

UDAN connects India as aviation targets $10 trillion economy by 2047: Report

Kane Williamson to replace Taijul Islam in Durban’s Super Giants squad for SA20 2026: Report

Kane Williamson to replace Taijul Islam in DSG's squad for SA20 2026: Report