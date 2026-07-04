July 04, 2026 5:32 AM हिंदी

Jaaved Jaaferi reveals if portraying character for too long over multiple instalments of franchise takes the fun away

Jaaved Jaaferi reveals if portraying character for too long over multiple instalments of franchise takes the fun away

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dhamaal 4’, has revealed if he was ever hit with monotony while portraying his character of Manav in the film.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film along with director Indra Kumar and actor Arshad Warsi.

While portraying a character for over a period of time, an actor gets a better grip on the character, and knows what clicks and what doesn’t with the audience. When asked if being very sure about the character takes the fun away, he said, “It's more fun because you are enjoying the character. You are trying to think, while remaining within the parameters of that character You constantly think, ‘What more can I add?’ without going out of the parameters. The main thing is, you have to stay within the boundaries of the character”.

He told IANS, “All the actors understand the limits if the characters that they portray. Rest, the writing is so good that it brings out a good performance naturally. When the writing is not good, the actor has two problems”.

He then recollected, “During my father's time, I have seen people saying, ‘Sir, you do something I have got the hero for only 2 hours, you do something’. But what can we do if the source material isn’t given to us?”.

“Making a new Gen Z joke is not ‘Dhamaal’. If a Gen Z kid comes then he might add that character. Our character can't become a Gen Z”, he added.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production.

‘Dhamaal 4’ is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is set to release on July 10, 2026.

--IANS

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