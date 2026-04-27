IWL 2025-26: Fazila Ikwaput's hat-trick powers East Bengal to commanding win against Sribhumi

Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) Defending champion East Bengal FC extended their lead at the top with a 3-1 win against Sribhumi FC in their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2025-26 match at the East Bengal Ground in Kolkata on Monday.

Fazila Ikwaput's hat-trick secured three points, taking the Moshal Girls to 21 points from seven matches. The Ugandan striker took her IWL goals tally to 54, overtaking Ngangom Bala Devi, with 51 goals, to become the competition’s second-highest scorer behind Sabitra Bhandari (60). Rimpa Haldar scored Sribhumi’s lone goal.

East Bengal dominated from the outset with an aggressive press and direct attacking play. Ikwaput found the net early on, but was denied by the offside flag.

The Ugandan remained a constant threat. In the sixth minute, she latched onto Ashalata Devi’s lofted through ball and attempted a chip over Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, but missed the target. Despite sustained pressure, Sribhumi showed composure at times, playing out from the back and building patient moves.

Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar tested Elangbam Panthoi Chanu in the 11th minute, though without conviction. Rimpa then cut in from the right five minutes later but struck the side-netting, underlining Sribhumi’s sporadic threat.

East Bengal continued to probe, with Ikwaput firing over from distance in the 28th minute. Moments later, Ashalata’s cutback nearly found Soumya Guguloth, only for Monalisha to intercept. Ikwaput then beat her marker inside the box but failed to hit the target.

The breakthrough came in the 37th minute. A long ball towards Ikwaput was misjudged by Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, whose attempted header fell kindly for the forward. Ikwaput calmly slotted past the advancing Monalisha. She nearly doubled the lead before the break, but Thoibisana recovered to block, while Kayenpaibam Anju Chanu struck the crossbar at the other end, leaving East Bengal with a slender lead at half-time.

East Bengal struck again within a minute of the restart. Ikwaput surged forward, cut inside, and curled a precise effort into the bottom-right corner to make it 2-0.

The hosts tightened their grip thereafter, pinning Sribhumi deep. The visitors struggled to retain possession, though Rimpa’s cross in the 55th minute nearly found Dangmei Grace before Panthoi intervened. Three minutes later, Dangmei fired over after a loose clearance from Abena Anoma.

Ikwaput completed her hat-trick on the hour mark, turning sharply under pressure before lashing the ball past Monalisha for 3-0. Sribhumi responded with a brief spell of pressure but failed to create clear chances.

At the other end, Ikwaput nearly added a fourth in the 67th minute after combining with Sulanjana Raul, but Monalisha made a sharp save. East Bengal’s defence remained largely untroubled as Sribhumi’s attacking combinations failed to click.

The visitors pulled one back in the 80th minute following a midfield error. Nameirakpam Arina Devi drove forward and set up Rimpa, who finished clinically past Panthoi. It was only the second goal conceded by East Bengal in the league this season.

The late consolation did little to change the outcome, as East Bengal sealed a convincing win, driven by Ikwaput’s clinical finishing and sustained dominance.

--IANS

bsk/