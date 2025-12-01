December 01, 2025 5:33 AM हिंदी

ITTF World Youth C'ship: Divyanshi continues her winning momentum with a historic bronze in U-15 singles

Divyanshi Bhowmick continues her winning momentum with a historic U-15 singles medal in the ITTF World Youth Championships 2025 t the BT Arena, Cluj Napoca, in Romania, on Sunday. Photo credit: ITTF

Cluj Napoca (Romania), Nov 30 (IANS) Rising Indian paddler Divyanshi Bhowmick continued her remarkable run in 2025 as she became only the second Indian to secure a singles medal in the U-15 girls category at the ongoing ITTF World Youth Championships 2025 at the BT Arena, Cluj Napoca, in Romania, on Sunday.

In the semifinals, Divyanshi went down fighting against China’s Zhu Qihui 4-1 (12-10, 10-12, 6-11, 4-11, 8-11). Before bowing out in the last-four stage, the young Indian displayed a strong performance as she registered hard-fought victories over opponents from Europe, Korea, and Japan.

This performance further adds to what has been a landmark season for the 15-year-old from Kolkata in West Bengal.

The 15-year-old Indian table tennis player began her campaign in Romania with a 4-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-7, 11-5) win over Algeria’s Jade Morice in the opening round.

She beat the Republic of Korea’s Kim Minseo 4-2 (6-11, 11-5, 12-10, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6) in the pre-quarters before entering the medal round with a 4-2 (11-9, 13-11, 10-12, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7) win against Japan’s Kokomi Ishida in the quarters.

Earlier this year, Divyanshi created history at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, becoming the first Indian in 36 years to clinch the U-15 girls' singles continental title, a feat that cemented her status as one of the brightest talents emerging in Indian table tennis.

India added to its medal tally in Romania with strong team performances across categories. The U-15 girls' team, comprising Divyanshi Bhowmick, Ananya Muralidharan, Ankolika Chakraborty, and Naisha Rewaskar, clinched bronze, while in the U-19 boys' team event, the quartet of Ankur Bhattacharjee, Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, Punit Biswas, and Priyanuj Bhattacharyya claimed a historic silver medal, marking the first-ever podium finish for India in the boys' team category since the inception of the ITTF World Youth Championships.

The 15-year-old Divyanshi, a right-handed paddler with a shakehand grip and coached by Massimo Costantini, has also won two bronze medals in the singles and girls' team competitions.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Bayern Munich getting ready for big moments in 2026, says coach Vincent Kompany ahead of their German Cup clash with Union Berlin. Photo credit: Bayern Munich

Football: Bayern Munich getting ready for big moments in 2026, says coach Kompany

I visualise the game a lot, it helps me relax and play out there, says Virat Kohli after helping India beat South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: I visualise the game a lot, it helps me relax and play out there, says Kohli after helping India beat SA

Yogi govt in UP highlights full-cycle support model for women; schemes focus on security, welfare

Yogi govt highlights full-cycle support model for women; schemes focus on security, welfare

Indomitable India stun Iran in the Qualifying Tournament in Ahmedabad, seal berth in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026. Photo credit: AIFF

Indomitable India stun Iran in Ahmedabad, seal berth in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026

Elon Musk on H-1B: America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India

Elon Musk on H-1B: America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India

India brush past South Africa in close encounter, take a 1-0 lead in three-match series in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: India brush past South Africa in close encounter, take 1-0 lead in three-match series

First principle of British foreign policy: Protecting England by the finances of India

First principle of British foreign policy: Protecting England by the finances of India (From the Archives)

Dhanush, Kriti Sanon & Aanand L. Rai fall in 'Ishk' with the Pune street food

Dhanush, Kriti Sanon & Aanand L. Rai fall in 'Ishk' with the Pune street food

India settle for silver medal after a hard-fought 0-1 loss to Belgium in the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India settle for silver medal after a hard-fought 0-1 loss to Belgium

Bill to impose extra levy on tobacco, pan masala for replacing GST cess to be tabled in LS

Bill to impose extra levy on tobacco, pan masala for replacing GST cess to be tabled in LS