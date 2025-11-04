'It’s very emotional,' says Rasika Dugal on returning as Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime 3

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal has spoken her heart out at the trailer launch of the Delhi Crime season 3.

“I just go and do it as a ritual every season,” said Dugal. She further exclaimed how she feels watching her character Neeti grow in the show. “It's just such a beautiful journey to see Neeti grow and watch myself grow since 2018, which is when we started filming the show. So that's just an experience that I am very attached to.”

She further added, “Aisa experience zindagi mein baar baar nahi aata ki aap mein character ko apni zindagi ke alag alag time pe revisit karein, ki aap bhi badal jao, woh bhi badal gaye, and saath mein aap ek real-life police officer ko shadow kar rahe hain, jo bhi badal rahe hain. (Such experience only occurs once in a lifetime, where your character changes, you change, and the real-life officer whom you are shadowing in the show is changing over the years.) So it's been a very beautiful journey, and it's always very emotional for me to come back to this.”

For the uninitiated, Rasika Dugal essays the role of Inspector Neeti Singh in the show. The actress had received great reviews for her performance in both the seasons, from audiences and critics alike.

Actress Huma Qureshi is a new addition to the show this season. Meanwhile, actress Shefali Shah is all set to reprise her iconic role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, fondly known as Madam Sir, in “Delhi Crime Season 3”.

The series will also see Rajesh Tailang returning to his respective roles The much-anticipated third instalment of the acclaimed crime drama is all set to premiere on November 13.

