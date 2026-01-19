Denmark unable to counter Russian ‘threat’ in Greenland, says Trump; claims 'it will be done’

Washington, Jan 19 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Monday escalated pressure on Denmark over Greenland, accusing Copenhagen of failing to counter what he described as a long-standing Russian threat to the strategically located island and signalling renewed determination to act.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!”

The post has emerged as the central focus of a growing diplomatic standoff between Washington and several European capitals, following Trump’s recent announcement of punitive tariffs linked to Greenland. Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly voiced his intention to “obtain” Greenland, citing security concerns and geopolitical competition in the Arctic.

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, though Copenhagen retains control over defence and foreign policy. The United States already operates a major military base on the island, which holds increasing strategic importance amid rising global interest in the Arctic region.

Meanwhile, European leaders have begun coordinating their response to Trump’s tariff threats. Earlier on Sunday, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said European countries were acting in unison and expressed confidence in continental backing. Speaking at a joint press conference with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Rasmussen said he had “no doubt about the support from Europe,” even as he acknowledged that a tariff conflict could impose significant costs on European Union members.

Eide struck a firm tone, declaring, “We will not yield to pressure.” Rasmussen added that while recent discussions at the White House had produced some agreements, a coordinated European approach remained essential. “We are not cooperating unilaterally,” he said.

Trump announced on Saturday that the United States would impose a 10 per cent tariff from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland. He also warned that the levy would rise to 25 per cent from the beginning of June unless a deal was reached for the United States to purchase Greenland.

--IANS

rs/