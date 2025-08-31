It's our turn to take care of you both, says actress Navya Nair to her parents

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress and dance exponent Navya Nair, who has delivered brilliant performances in several critically acclaimed Tamil and Malayalam films, has now penned an adorable birthday post for her mother, in which she has now told her parents that it was her brother and her turn to take care of them.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of the entire family together, the actress wrote, "Happy bday amma… Amma didn’t want a grand party or a cake cutting… all she wished for was to have her children by her side. Kannan flew in from Dubai by 5 pm, and I dragged myself in from Kuwait at 5.30 am like a half-sleeping zombie but the moment we were together, everything felt complete.

"Her special day beautifully blended with Maathangi’s Onam celebrations. It was so apt—because Amma has spent most of her life serving children, shaping young minds, and of course, making them love Mathematics. No wonder she still remembers every child’s name in no time. That’s her magic—experience and pure love.

"Happy 60th, our Sundari Amma. Our everything. From now on, the roles are reversed—it’s our turn to take care of you both, just the way you’ve always taken care of us."

It may be recalled that the actress, who has been an integral part of some exceptional films like Nandanam in Malayalam and Azhagiya Theeye and Chidambarathil Oru Appasamy in Tamil, announced in 2022 that she had also turned a dance teacher.

Taking to Instagram then, the actress, who is known to be an exponent of classical dance, had announced, "Started my new classes on this auspicious day to selected students for Maathangi. A proper inauguration will be done at a later stage, where a lot more students can enroll. But I am cutting down on numbers as of now, just to have more focus. May Lord Ganesha and Nataraja bless all of us and these children for a bright future.

"For me, this moment is so important, as my guru Manu Master asked me to start teaching, a new phase of my life as a teacher (begins) ( I don't call myself guru, am not there yet ).

"I wish and pray that I can transfer whatever has been taught by my guru to all my students in the purest form I can. I wish I can do justice to this art form. Thanking almighty, gratitude."

The actress has also been delivering several classical dance performances much to the delight of fans.

--IANS

mkr/