'It's not rocket science': Shaji Prabhakaran outlines India's World Cup roadmap

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The FIFA World Cup has once again demonstrated football's unmatched ability to unite billions across the globe, delivering unforgettable moments on and off the pitch. As the world gears up for the final between Argentina and Spain, the spotlight has also returned to a question that continues to haunt Indian football: why has a nation of more than 1.4 billion people still not qualified for the sport's biggest event?

For Shaji Prabhakaran, the answer is neither complicated nor unattainable. The former All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary believes India possesses the resources, talent and passion to reach the FIFA World Cup, but insists that sustained hard work, transparent governance, grassroots development and collective effort, not miracles, will determine whether that dream becomes a reality.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Prabhakaran shares his blueprint for transforming Indian football, explaining why qualifying for the FIFA World Cup is "not rocket science" if the country's football ecosystem commits to a long-term vision. He also discusses the significance of the FIFA World Cup final, Lionel Messi's enduring influence on Argentina, the criticism surrounding the defending champions, and why he believes football can emerge as one of India's greatest soft powers.

From India's long-term World Cup aspirations to football's growing global impact, Prabhakaran offers an expansive assessment of where the game stands today and what it will take for India to finally earn its place on football's grandest stage.

Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

IANS: We're heading into the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain. Beyond the result, what do you think this final says about where world football is heading tactically and structurally?

SP: This World Cup has been remarkable with the expansion to 48 teams, the way the competition has unfolded, and the top-class performances we have witnessed. The final between Spain and Argentina is huge. Economically, it has been a massive success. Reports suggest it has contributed around 20 billion to the US economy and another 20 billion globally, creating an overall impact of more than 40 billion.

Beyond economics, football brings immense value to the world. It helps lift the spirits of people who are suffering, giving them joy, satisfaction and hope. Football brings people and nations together, becoming the biggest celebration and the largest assembly of cultures. Its impact goes far beyond sporting success, delivering economic and social benefits while touching not only hardcore fans but also ordinary citizens. Football has the biggest global reach, and tomorrow's final is expected to be watched by around 2 billion people. That is humongous, and it reflects football's unique power to unite the world.

IANS: Messi is ready to play the final, and he continues to thrive on the field. We all know Argentina's success and growth story thanks to Messi. Has Argentina, by any means, become bigger than the Messi era or is that the greatest legacy that he would leave behind?

SP: With Messi, Argentina only gets bigger because the country already has a great football legacy, having won three World Cups, with one coming under Messi, while Maradona was one of its biggest legacies previously. Now, with Messi playing in his third final and having the chance to win a second consecutive World Cup for Argentina, that legacy will be unmatched.

Today, Messi is the dominating factor for Argentina. He is dictating the game and making the biggest influence. He has scored eight goals, but more than those goals, he has made the difference through his overall impact on matches. Against England, his two assists helped Argentina win the semi-final and reach a second consecutive World Cup final.

Messi is definitely the biggest aspect for Argentina because he unites the team like never before. He brings everyone together with one energy, one goal and one vision. Messi alone cannot win the game, but he is the driving and uniting force. Seeing what he is capable of doing motivates his teammates to give more than 100 per cent, and that is why they go all out to make Argentina win.

IANS: This year, Messi and Argentina have faced a lot of criticism—some constructive and some negative. So, what are your thoughts on everything that has been happening around Argentina, whether it's the way they've been forging victories, the allegations of cheating, or the labels they've been given, including being called 'bullies', which some feel is a bit extreme? What is your opinion on the entire debate?

SP: It's the social media era; this is what happens. Everyone's success is followed by people, and they get jealous of it. I don't read much into it because football is a game that is a complete open book. This is all rivalry amplified by social media, where things that are not even facts get exaggerated. At the end of the day, you still have to score a goal and work hard to win. Nobody else can come and put the ball into the goal for you. It is unnecessary to create something out of nowhere, and those are more fiction than reality. That is what my experience suggests. Some people want Messi and Argentina to succeed, while others don't, and therefore stories are created with hardly any truth in them.

IANS: India has over a billion people but still hasn't qualified for a FIFA World Cup. In your view, what is the single biggest obstacle today—grassroots, governance, coaching, infrastructure, or football culture?

SP: It's sad that people question why a 1.4 billion population hasn't qualified for the World Cup. The truth is, we're not working hard enough. We have everything, but success requires consistent effort, unity, and honesty. While we lack in many areas, these are simple challenges, not complex science. We must unite, work together, and use our potential to bring change.

The Indian government is committed to growing sports and supports football. However, it’s now up to football leaders to make the right decisions and unite everyone. We need to improve governance, grassroots programs, youth competitions, and the elite level, all aimed at a common goal with a drive to succeed.

During the World Cup, football is widely discussed, showing it's one of India's top sports after cricket, even loved by cricketers. If we take the right steps, people will unite behind the game. Focusing on what we can do to improve is key—blaming past failures isn't helpful. By working harder and involving more organizations, India can reach the World Cup and make football a major soft power. This would allow us to showcase our culture globally and connect with people. Improving is achievable; it's not impossible.

IANS: Smaller nations with far fewer resources regularly qualify for the World Cup. We even saw Cape Verde put up tough, neck-and-neck competition against some of the strongest teams this season. What is the one thing they consistently do better than India?

SP: In the end, we have to understand that sporting success has nothing to do with the size of a country, its population, or its economic power. It is about the will to achieve something, the passion to drive change, putting all your effort into one direction and getting there. These nations want their countries to be in the World Cup, so, within their means, they put in their best effort, even attracting their diaspora to be part of the team because they believe it is important not only for the players but for the nation as a whole. They work collectively toward one goal and one vision, and resources do not become a problem.

Whether it is Curaçao or Cape Verde, these small nations have attracted global attention with their performances. What we need is a project approach, to optimise all our resources, and to work towards one goal. That is what India has to do. These are inspiring stories for us, and we have to learn from them, be encouraged by them, and believe that if we work together with one vision, we can also achieve what they have achieved.

IANS: If you were given complete control of Indian football for the next 10 years, what are the first three decisions you would make to put India on a genuine World Cup qualification path?

SP: Change requires collective effort, not just one person. Whether I am there or someone else is, the goal is to elevate our nation's reputation and share that joy with 1.4 billion people, especially football fans. Making the right decisions, improving the national team, and creating pathways for children are crucial. Unity among many organisations is essential because collective action can bring real change.

It is not just about football's success. It is about how football can add value to every citizen in the country. We cannot think only about football when making decisions; we have to consider how those decisions impact more people. The results on the field will take time, but every decision should build belief and trust in the system. When people believe in your vision, they will support your projects and programmes, creating the positive environment the game needs.

We have to think from a much bigger perspective because the country should always come first. It is not about the self but about serving the game and the nation. When you work with that mindset, you empower people to act for the benefit of football. They become ambassadors of the game, and that is the kind of environment we need to create if we want India to one day play in the World Cup and achieve even bigger things.

IANS: Has Indian football become too dependent on the professional league, while neglecting grassroots and youth development? How do we strike the right balance?

SP: Absolutely, because the grassroots is the foundation. We really need to put the right support, nurturing, funding and structure there. If you look at football as a pyramid, every level—from the base to the top—needs the energy and vibrancy to grow. It has to be both a bottom-up and a top-down approach because we need to prioritise every level.

The players are already doing their level best, whether they are playing for their clubs or representing the country. But we require a more competitive league with more matches, better players, and clubs that focus on developing more elite players. We need more elite academies, and for that we have to strengthen the grassroots. Greater participation at the grassroots level will help us identify better talent, allowing clubs to scout, train and nurture players to reach their full potential and eventually play in the professional league.

We also need our players to compete outside India in more competitive environments. Every aspect needs attention, and it depends on how we invest our resources. Football is a sport in which effecting a generational shift takes 12 to 15 years, so we cannot afford to relax at any level of the pyramid. We also need to invest in the senior team and push them to their limits because they inspire players at the lower levels to reach that stage.

It is a complex situation that requires different approaches. Most importantly, we need to bring all the stakeholders together and push very hard to strengthen every level of Indian football.

IANS: Looking ahead to 2040, do you genuinely believe India can qualify for a FIFA World Cup on merit? And if yes, what absolutely has to change starting today?

SP: We can qualify for the World Cup; it's our hope. One of my biggest goals before leaving this universe is to see India play at the FIFA World Cup. That would be a great joy for those of us devoted to the game. It's not rocket science. If we want our team in the World Cup in 10 or 15 years, it's possible. We must develop our structure from grassroots to top, unite people, and create a clear project plan with investments. We need transparency so fans see how we are working, where the money comes from, and where it goes.

We need to persuade the government that football is worth investing in, capable of delivering results and making India proud. Gaining broader government support can bring resources and unite more people, as they will see football's potential. With support, success is possible. We have the resources—good management and technical expertise. We should hire foreign professionals and develop teams from Under-17 to the senior level, with 10-12 teams per age group, around 2,000 elite players each, focusing on this for the next decade.

Based on my experience with successful nations worldwide, I believe we can achieve it too. We need to go beyond comfort zones, actively engage people, gain government trust, and partner with major industries for football. Government support is unique and essential, and we haven't attained it yet.

--IANS

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