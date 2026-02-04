'It’s going to be a very close tie’: Netherlands’ Sander Arends ahead of Davis Cup Round 1 Qualifiers

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (IANS) The Netherlands team has arrived in Bengaluru, looking to build on their recent Davis Cup resurgence, as they prepare to compete against India in the Round 1 Qualifiers on February 7–8 at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium.

The Netherlands, who are currently sixth in the world rankings, will be captained by Paul Haarhuis, a former doubles world No. 1 and Grand Slam winner. The visiting team features Jesper de Jong, Guy den Ouden, Max Houkes, David Pel, and Sander Arends.

Guy den Ouden and Sander Arends arrived a day early and were the first to hit the courts in Bengaluru, starting their preparations for what is expected to be a tightly fought match.

“I’ve visited India before, in Pune, and it’s a great feeling to be back for such an important Davis Cup tie. We’ve seen the stadium and the facilities, and we’re ready to give our best. In the end, what you can always control is your energy. You have the court, the opponent and the conditions, but if you play with intensity and heart, then we’ll see where we stand by the end of the weekend,” said den Ouden, who rose to prominence in 2020 after reaching the boys’ singles semifinals at the French Open.

Arends, an experienced doubles specialist, echoed those sentiments, saying, “Playing for your country is always special. The matches are individual, but there’s a strong team aspect. The vibe, the energy and the pressure are all different from regular tour events. In Davis Cup ties, anything can happen, and rankings don’t always tell the full story.”

In 2025, Arends achieved his career-high ATP doubles ranking of World No. 23 and has secured several ATP titles, establishing himself as a significant player in a format where doubles matches can often be crucial. Although the top two singles players are absent, choosing to concentrate on the Rotterdam Open, Arends is confident that the Dutch team is still strong, buoyed by their historic run to the Davis Cup Final in 2024.

“I think it’s going to be a very close tie, even though on paper we might be considered favourites, we’re here with five very strong players, ready to perform against a very good Indian team,” he added.

A confident Indian team, which qualified for this matchup after winning 3–1 away against Switzerland last year, stands in their way. India and the Netherlands have competed four times in Davis Cup history, with the overall record tied at 2–2. Their latest encounter was in 2003, when the Netherlands achieved a 5–0 victory on home soil.

With preparations progressing smoothly and both teams in great spirits, the stage is ready for an exciting Davis Cup weekend in Bengaluru.

