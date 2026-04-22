April 22, 2026 11:54 PM हिंदी

Italy shootings expose Khalistani extremism-driven division in diaspora: Report

Italy shootings expose Khalistani extremism-driven division in diaspora: Report (File image)

Rome, April 22 (IANS) The execution-style killing of two Sikh men in Italy’s Bergamo province underscores internal rivalries, financial stakes and political divisions within sections of the Indian diaspora in Europe, a report said.

According to a report in the Italian news website 'Decode 39', last week on the eve of Baisakhi, one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar – a targetted killing unfolded in the Covo region in Bergamo, where two Indian nationals from Punjab — 47-year-old Rajinder Singh and 48-year-old Gurmit Singh — were shot dead outside a Sikh cultural centre.

“The attack bore the hallmarks of an execution: around a dozen shots fired at close range, in front of witnesses and under CCTV cameras,” it noted.

According to initial findings, the gunman — another Indian national based in nearby Antegnate — carried out the attack with at least three accomplices.

The killing occurred on the eve of Baisakhi, which was set to draw 2,000 worshippers to the area, prompting the cancellation of the planned procession, the report stated.

Rajinder Singh, a former president of the Sikh association in Italy, had reportedly clashed with a rival Antegnate-based group, with tensions intensifying into formal complaints in recent months. While control over the religious centre and its leadership was at stake, the divisions seem to extend beyond local rivalries.

Claims circulating from Khalistani extremist groups like Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) stated that the victim was involved in disputes during Khalsa Day celebrations.

“While unverified, such claims reflect broader political and identity fractures present within segments of the Sikh diaspora,” the report noted.

Beyond its criminal dimension, it said, the case raises wider concerns about cohesion and security within the Indian diaspora in Italy and across Europe. Episodes of intra-community violence – often linked to religious leadership disputes, local influence or personal rivalries – are becoming increasingly visible.

“The Sikh community in Italy, long regarded as well-integrated and central to sectors such as agriculture and logistics, now faces increasing exposure to transnational dynamics. Political and identity tensions linked to Punjab — including debates around Khalistan — have spilt over into diaspora networks, contributing to internal polarisation," the report mentioned.

Emphasising that these tensions are emerging in Italy, the report said, “These dynamics have also surfaced in the public sphere. In Milan, the day after the killings, a political demonstration saw the presence of small groups displaying pro-Khalistan messages, highlighting how these issues are no longer confined to community spaces.”

--IANS

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