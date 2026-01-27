'It reflects everything the group committed to over the season,’ says head coach Jay Stacy as Kalinga Lancers clinch HIL title

Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (IANS) Kalinga Lancers won the Men’s Hockey India League 2025-26 title with a 3-2 win over Ranchi Royals in the final at Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Monday, finishing their season with a run marked by consistency, discipline, and team clarity, and head coach Jay Stacy said that the championship reflected ‘everything the group committed to over the season.

The Lancers' championship victory was the result of a commanding season, in which they led the league standings and secured wins in both Qualifier 1 and the Final, consistently performing under pressure at each critical moment.

A well-organized defensive strategy underpinned the team’s championship success. Kalinga Lancers allowed only 11 goals throughout the tournament, marking the best defensive performance in the league. Their penalty corner execution was particularly effective, as they ended the season with the highest conversion rate at 31.8 percent. Belgian drag flicker Alexander Hendrickx topped the scoring charts for the team with 12 goals in nine matches, reliably stepping up during crucial moments.

Head Coach Jay Stacy emphasised the significance of focusing on the process and staying adaptable throughout the season. “This group showed an ability to learn, adjust and respond to different challenges as the competition progressed,” he said. “There were games where we needed to control possession, games where we had to absorb pressure for long periods, and moments where defending deep was the right decision.”

“What pleased me most was the honesty within the group. The players bought into the idea that every role mattered and that discipline without the ball was just as important as creativity with it. This title is a reflection of habits built over weeks, not a single performance on the final night.”

Captain Arthur Van Doren emphasised the team’s mental resilience during key matches. “In knockout matches, small moments decide outcomes, and I think we handled those moments well,” he said. “We stayed calm when games became chaotic, trusted the structure we had worked on all season, and kept communicating even when pressure was high.”

“There is a lot of pride in leading this group and winning in Bhubaneswar in front of our home crowd added another layer to it.”

Alexander Hendrickx highlighted the team effort behind the championship win and his personal role in it. “I am happy I could contribute when the team needed it, but these moments only come because of the work done by the whole group,” he said. “From winning penalty corners to creating pressure, everything starts with how the team functions together.”

“Winning the HIL after weeks of working towards the same goal is an amazing feeling. We had a clear objective from the beginning of the season and stayed committed to it. To finish as champions, in front of our home fans, and to share that moment with this group makes it very special.”

Kalinga Lancers finished the Men’s Hockey India League 2025-26 season as champions, finishing at the top of the league standings and winning both Qualifier 1 and the Final.

--IANS

vi/bc