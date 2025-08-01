August 01, 2025 11:09 AM हिंदी

'It doesn't look great': Atkinson hints on Woakes unavailability for remainder of fifth Test

'It doesn't look great': Atkinson hints on Woakes unavailability for remainder of fifth Test

London, Aug 1 (IANS) England are sweating on the bowling availability of fast bowler Chris Woakes for the remainder of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India after he sustained a shoulder injury on the opening day at The Oval.

Woakes walked off the field after he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and stayed down clutching it while saving a ball hit to the boundary by Karun Nair at long-off. He received medical attention from England physio, before using his sweater as a makeshift sling on his way to the dressing room.

Teammate Gus Atkinson provided an update on the fitness of Woakes at the end of the day's play, saying, "I don't know too much about it, but it doesn't look great. It's a big shame, last game of the series, and when anyone gets injured, it's a shame. I'm hoping it's not too bad, and whatever it is, he'll get full support from everyone."

Woakes had bowled 14 overs, claiming the crucial wicket of KL Rahul, while conceding 46 runs. His injury added to England’s growing list of concerns, with the team already missing several key players for the all-important final Test, including captain Ben Stokes.

Atkinson, who is playing his first senior professional cricket in more than two months following a hamstring injury, collected two wickets from 19 overs on the opening day and indicated he was ready to step up with the ball over the remainder of the match should the team be without the services of Woakes.

"Definitely, I feel fresh, I feel good. I know I've only got this one game to play so I can push the limits a bit,' Atkinson said.

On a rain-affected Day 1 of the final Test at The Oval, Karun Nair's fighting half-century kept India in the hunt after England's pacers snuffed out regular wickets, with the visitors ending the day at 204/6.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Randeep Hooda on whether he finds more ‘creative fulfillment’ on or off camera

Randeep Hooda on whether he finds more ‘creative fulfillment’ on or off camera

Ravie Dubey offers prayers at Maa Vindhyavasini, applauds newly completed Vindhya Corridor

Ravie Dubey offers prayers at Maa Vindhyavasini, applauds newly completed Vindhya Corridor

Zverev reaches Toronto Rd 4, becomes fifth active man to record 500 tour-level wins

Zverev reaches Toronto Rd 4, becomes fifth active man to record 500 tour-level wins

PNB Housing Finance stock tanks 16 pc after CEO resigns

PNB Housing Finance stock tanks 16 pc after CEO resigns

Sunny Sachdeva on ‘Mann Atisundar’: Beautiful story educating society about an overweight young woman

Sunny Sachdeva on ‘Mann Atisundar’: Beautiful story educating society about an overweight young woman

Miley Cyrus has planned 'something really special' for 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus has planned 'something special' for 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana

Varun Dhawan soaks in the simplicity of Punjab’s farms in latest pictures

Varun Dhawan soaks in the simplicity of Punjab’s farms in latest pictures

Chunky Panday says he had such a laugh riot filming ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Chunky Panday says he had a 'laugh riot' while filming ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

We want to wheel Bumrah in, but also want to respect where his body's at: India Assistant coach 

We want to wheel Bumrah in, but also want to respect where his body's at: India Assistant coach 

ED summons Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud probe

ED summons Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud probe