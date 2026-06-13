June 13, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

ISRO working on tech to extend lunar lander life up to 200 days: Chairman Narayanan

ISRO working on tech to extend lunar lander life up to 200 days: Chairman Narayanan

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working on developing technologies that could significantly extend the operational life of future lunar landers to as much as 100–200 days, a major advancement over the current 14-day lifespan achieved by Chandrayaan-3, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said on Saturday.

The initiative -- undertaken in collaboration with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) -- aims to address one of the most challenging aspects of lunar exploration, surviving the extreme conditions of the Moon’s night, when temperatures drop sharply and solar power becomes unavailable.

Explaining the challenge, Narayanan noted that while India successfully achieved a historic soft landing near the Moon’s south pole with Chandrayaan-3 in August 2023, the Vikram lander remained operational only for the duration of the lunar day.

Once the lunar night set in, the absence of sunlight led to a loss of power, limiting operations.

To overcome this limitation, ISRO and DAE are now developing artificial heating systems that could protect spacecraft electronics and instruments during the prolonged lunar night.

These systems are expected to ensure continuous functionality even in extremely low-temperature conditions.

“We are going to develop artificial heaters. If we succeed, such landers can survive for 100 to 200 days instead of only 14 days,” Narayanan said.

India made history on August 23, 2023, by becoming the first country to land near the Moon’s south pole, a region considered crucial for future exploration due to the possible presence of water ice.

Earlier in June, the government’s Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has selected three Indian space startups -- Astrobase Space Technologies, SatSure Analytics India and TM2SPACE Technologies -- as the first set of Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) for funding under its Technology Adoption Fund (TAF) scheme.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

'We need to regroup and stick together,' says Lewis after Ireland's defeat to Scotland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Manchester on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 WC: 'We need to regroup and stick together,' says Lewis after Ireland's defeat to Scotland

Ghana seeks review of Canada’s visa refusal for midfielder Thomas Partey for their opening FIFA World Cup match against Panama on June 17. Photo credit: FIFA

FIFA WC 2026: Ghana seeks review of Canada’s visa refusal for midfielder Partey

ISRO working on tech to extend lunar lander life up to 200 days: Chairman Narayanan

ISRO working on tech to extend lunar lander life up to 200 days: Chairman Narayanan

Ajay Rohera's unbeaten 130 powers Jabalpur Royal Lions to hat-trick of wins, beating Malwa Stallions in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Photo credit: MPCA

MPL T20 Scindia Cup: Rohera's unbeaten 130 powers Royal Lions to hat-trick of wins

Pakistan's use of anti-terror measures against protestors in PoK fuels human rights concerns (File image)

Pakistan's use of anti-terror measures against protestors in PoK fuels human rights concerns

When Abhishek Bachchan was left humbled by a family member

When Abhishek Bachchan was left humbled by a family member

Sayali Satghare leads SOBO Mumbai Falcons to victory over Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs and to historic title in the T20 Mumbai Women’s League in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: MCA

T20 Mumbai Women’s League: Sayali Satghare leads SOBO Mumbai Falcons to historic title

Pakistan's human organ trafficking networks targeting vulnerable Bangladeshis: Report (File image)

Pakistan's human organ trafficking networks targeting vulnerable Bangladeshis: Report

BRICS adopts farmer-centric Indore Declaration: Shivraj Chouhan

BRICS adopts farmer-centric Indore Declaration: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Adil Hussain: I’m admirer of people who break free from all kinds of shackles

Adil Hussain: I’m admirer of people who break free from all kinds of shackles