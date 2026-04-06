Israel says Iran's intelligence chief killed in Tehran air strike

Tel Aviv, April 6 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed to have killed Majid Khatem-Hosseini Khadami, Chairman of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' (IRGC) intelligence organisation, in an air strike in Tehran on Sunday night.

"Eliminated: Majid Khademi, the Head of Intelligence of the IRGC. Khadami was one of the most important commanders of the Revolutionary Guards and had accumulated military and security experience over the years," read a statement issued by the IDF.

It mentioned that the Israeli Air Force, under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Directorate, attacked during the night in Tehran and killed Khadami.

According to the IDF, Khadmi was appointed to his position after the assassination of Muhammad Khatami in Operation 'Am Kalavi'. As part of his role, he worked to gather intelligence to form an intelligence picture for the regime's senior echelons during Operation 'Roar of the Harrier'.

"Khademi worked to advance terrorist attacks worldwide, and was responsible for monitoring Iranian civilians as part of the regime’s suppression of internal protests. He was a key figure in the campaign, the intelligence he collected was used to promote and execute terrorist operations," the IDF stated.

"Alongside this, Khadami worked to promote terrorist acts against the State of Israel and against Jews around the world and took part in attempts to harm American targets, and was even responsible for monitoring Iranian citizens as part of the suppression of internal protests in Iran," it added.

The Israeli defence ministry mentioned that Khadami's "elimination" constitutes another serious blow to the command and control systems of the Revolutionary Guards, and to its ability to "conduct terrorist activity" against the State of Israel and countries around the world.

On Sunday, the IDF announced that it had killed Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi, the Head of Commerce at the IRGC’s Oil Headquarters in Tehran.

"Ashrafi managed the commercial operations of the Oil Headquarters, estimated at billions of dollars annually, and advanced the development of the IRGC’s military capabilities, as well as those of the Houthis, Hezbollah & Hamas," the IDF posted on X.

--IANS

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