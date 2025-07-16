Israel: Netanyahu’s key coalition partner quits govt

London, July 16 (IANS) The Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Shas party on Wednesday announced that it is quitting the Benjamin Netanyahu-led coalition government.

Israeli media reports said that the Shas party quit the government in protest against lawmakers’ failure to guarantee future exemption from military conscription for religious students.

“With a heavy heart, we inform the public that we cannot stay in this government,” Israeli newspapers said while quoting Shas party representatives.

The Shas party's leaving the coalition government has left the Netanyahu government lurching, as it would be difficult for him to lead a minority government, while he is already dealing with multiple protests at home.

“We wouldn’t work to undermine the coalition government. We will also support them in some laws,” claimed the Shas party.

The departure of Shas comes one day after another ultra-Orthodox party, United Torah Judaism (UTJ), resigned from the government over the same issue, which has sparked an explosive debate in the country after more than 21 months of war with Hamas in Gaza.

While ultra-Orthodox seminary students have long been exempt from mandatory military service, many Israelis are angered by what they see as an unfair burden carried by the mainstream who serve.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish leaders say full-time devotion to holy scriptures study is sacrosanct and fear their young men will steer away from religious life if they are drafted into the military.

Last year, the Israeli Supreme Court ordered an end to the exemption. Parliament has been trying to work out a new conscription bill, which has so far failed to meet the demands of both Shas and UTJ.

