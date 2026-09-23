Kushagra completes ton; Mulani’s four-for puts India A on top

Puducherry, Sep 23 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani grabbed four for 67 to help India A take a commanding 163-run first-inning lead after Kumar Kushagra completed his century against Australia A on Day Two of the opening four-day game at the CAP-Siechem Stadium here on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kushagra, who retired hurt on 82 overnight, made 113 for his seventh first-class century and second on-the-trot following the hundred in the Duleep Trophy final, as India A finished at 334 at lunch after resuming at 257/5.

A strong and varied India A bowling attack struck regularly to reduce the visitors to 85/5 before middle-order batter Jason Sangha’s counter-attacking 46 with five fours and a six helped lift Australia A. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 171.

All five India A bowlers to operate returned with a wicket each, with medium-pacer Tushar Deshpande and off-spinner Tanush Kotian taking two apiece.

Deshpande dismissed opener Sam Konstas (25) and Mulani clean-bowled captain and veteran batter Peter Handscomb for eight to put the brakes on Australia A early.

Sangha put on 41 for the sixth wicket with Liam Scott (26) before Mulani had the latter caught behind. The Maharashtra spinner struck again in his following over to dismiss Sangha, caught at backward point while attempting a reverse hit.

Mulani took the ninth wicket to fall, that of Todd Murphy, and the visitors were bowled out just before close.

Earlier, off-spinners Corey Rocchiccioli and Todd Murphy finished with seven scalps combined as India A lost their last five wickets for the addition of just 77 runs.

Brief scores:

India A 334 all out in 117.3 overs (Sai Sudharsan 57, Kumar Kushagra 113, Tanush Kotian 69; Corey Rocchiccioli 4-95, Todd Murphy 3-77) lead Australia A 171 all out in 55.3 overs (Jason Sangha 46; Shams Mulani 4-67) by 163 runs

--IANS

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