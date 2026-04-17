ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City face FC Goa to retain top spot, Jamshedpur FC look to keep pressure on leaders

Kochi/Fatorda, April 17 (IANS) Headlined by fierce battles at the top of the table, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 continues with a double-header on Saturday, with the matches set to be pivotal in shaping the championship race heading into the final stretch of the league.

In the early kick-off, Jamshedpur FC will aim to move into second spot and keep the pressure on Mumbai City FC when they face Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Later in the evening, the focus shifts to a marquee clash as league leaders Mumbai City FC seek to firmly defend their top spot against a strong FC Goa side at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Kerala Blasters look to stop Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters FC return to their home turf aiming to secure a positive result. Having recently played out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC, where a late equaliser denied them all three points after an Andy Rodríguez own goal had given them the lead, the Yellow Army will look to accumulate maximum points.

Currently sitting 13th in the standings with five points, a victory on Saturday would elevate them to eight points, initiating a climb out of the bottom half of the table.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ashley Westwood maintained a calm perspective. "Four points from three games is not bad, and there is no panic as we prepare for the next match," Westwood stated. "We are facing a very tough side in Jamshedpur with an experienced coach. We need to be fully prepared and give our best." Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Rowllin Borges added, "After the last match, the team was disappointed, but now we are ready and looking forward to the next game. We aim to perform better and finish the season better with more wins and points.”

Jamshedpur FC have proven resilient this season, most recently fighting back to hold league leaders Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw, courtesy of a 90th-minute header from substitute Sarthak Goloui.

Currently sitting fifth with 15 points, an away victory on Saturday would propel them to 18 points, firmly consolidating their push for the title and keeping the pressure on the teams around them.

Across 18 previous ISL meetings between both sides, the Tuskers boast five wins compared to the Men of Steel's four, with nine matches ending in a stalemate. The last match between the sides in March 2025 ended in a 1-1 draw in Kochi.

For Jamshedpur FC, assistant coach Sandy Stewart emphasised the need for maximum points to keep pace at the top. "Our mindset is to go out and win every single game. We know it will be very hard, but that is our target," Stewart explained. "We have a very good home record, but first and foremost, we must go out for a win against Kerala."

Jamshedpur FC defender Nikhil Barla noted, "If we score early, as a defender, we get a little boost. We are attacking and creating chances, but we need to improve our final movements. If we do that earlier, we will score more."

Mumbai City look to retain top spot

In the evening fixture, FC Goa will look to build on a clinical 3-1 victory over Odisha FC when they take on table-toppers Mumbai City FC. A strong second-half performance featuring goals from Dejan Dražić, Pol Moreno, and a stoppage-time penalty by Brison Fernandes ensured the Gaurs returned to winning ways.

Having climbed to sixth in the table with 13 points, securing maximum points against the league leaders would elevate them to 16 points, significantly accelerating their surge up the standings.

Reflecting on their preparation, FC Goa head coach Manolo Márquez highlighted the tactical challenge ahead. "Mumbai City are a very strong and balanced team, dangerous both in attack and on the counter," Márquez explained. "It will be a difficult and tactical game. We have had issues in the final third, so we need to play a very good game to beat them, but we can do it."

FC Goa forward Daniel Lalhlimpuia added, "It is very important to stay together as a team. The goals will come if we keep training well. Training has been very competitive, and everyone is fighting for their place. Mumbai is one of the strongest teams in the league, and we hope to perform at our best to get maximum points.”

Mumbai City FC travel to Goa aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table. The Islanders were recently held to a 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC despite taking the lead on the brink of half-time through a deflected Brandon Fernandes strike. Still sitting at the top of the table with 18 points, securing three points on the road against a strong Goa side would stretch their lead and solidify their title ambitions.

For Mumbai City FC, head coach Petr Kratky acknowledged the calibre of their opponents. "Goa is a very strong team, one of the strongest in India. We have to prepare for every single moment," Kratky stated. "They have strengths we must be ready for, but we are preparing well, and the players are training hard."

Mumbai City FC have largely had the upper hand in this fixture. The Islanders have triumphed in 13 of their 28 ISL encounters, while FC Goa have managed eight wins, alongside seven draws. FC Goa took the spoils in their latest meeting, sealing an emphatic 3-1 win on the road in February 2025.

Mumbai City FC midfielder Brandon Fernandes echoed the need for composure. "Every phase is important, both defending and attacking," Fernandes noted. "The more we control the game, the better our chances of winning. We are not concerned about the table as of now and will handle the pressure. We should take each game on its merit and play to our abilities."

With Mumbai City FC determined to defend their top spot against the Gaurs, and Jamshedpur FC aiming for second spot to maintain their title pursuit, the stakes at the summit could not be higher.

Meanwhile, FC Goa will look to establish themselves firmly in the top half of the table as they face a much-improved Kerala Blasters side.

--IANS

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