ISL 2025-26: FC Goa earn first victory of ISL 2025-26 against Mohammedan Sporting

Kolkata, Feb 20 (IANS) Pol Moreno and Dejan Dražić scored a goal each as FC Goa posted a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club to secure their first victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Kishore Bharti Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Friday.

The victory provisionally lifted FC Goa to the top of the table with four points from two matches, while Mohammedan are yet to score their first after their first two games.

Moreno opened the scoring in the 4th minute, and their advantage was doubled in the 32nd through a Dejan Drazie penalty as The Gaurs went into half-time with a 2-0 lead. Pol Moreno was adjudged the Player of the Match.

FC Goa struck early, as Drazie’s out-swinging corner found Moreno unmarked inside the area. The defender powered a header past Subhajit Bhattacharjee, leaving the Mohammedan goalkeeper with no chance.

Goa nearly doubled their advantage moments later with another sweeping move. Brison Fernandes, left completely unmarked inside the area, met Boris Singh’s cross with a diving header that beat the goalkeeper, but crashed back into play off the upright. The visitors dictated the tempo through their dominance in midfield, controlling possession, but Mohammedan remained a threat on the break, using swift counter-attacks to unsettle the Goa backline.

The Gaurs scored their second just before the water break when Udanta Singh was fouled inside the penalty box by Bhattacharjee. Drazie stepped up and calmly dispatched the resulting penalty, sending the Mohammedan custodian the wrong way. FC Goa maintained control for the remainder of the half and had further opportunities to extend their lead, but a lack of clinical finishing kept the scoreline unchanged as they headed into the break with the two-goal cushion.

Mohammedan head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo made three changes at the restart, introducing Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Makan Winkle Chothe, and Lalngaihsaka in a bid to shift the momentum. The fresh legs did bring about some energy for the hosts with some promising efforts on goal, but nontroubled Hrithik Tiwari in the Goa goal. Goa then maintained the same authority they had shown in the opening period.

Muhammed Nemil weaved past a couple of defenders before picking out an unmarked Udanta Singh at the far post, but the winger’s side-footed effort was superbly blocked by Sajad Hussain Parray. The defender was called into action again moments later, rising to deny Pol Moreno from the following corner kick.

Chances continued to fall Goa’s way, with Nemil drawing a sharp save from the goalkeeper with a well-directed header after finding himself free at the far post. Minutes later, Brison Fernandes failed to keep his effort down after being teed up by Moreno’s knockdown from a set-piece.

Mohammedan fashioned their best chance of the game in the 72nd minute. A clever backheel from Fardin Ali Molla released substitute Lalthankima down the left, and the winger skipped past Sandesh Jhingan before driving into the box. His cutback found Mahitosh Roy, whose effort from close range was saved brilliantly by Hrithik Tiwari. The rebound fell invitingly to Makan Winkle Chothe, who was only six yards out, but could only blaze his shot over the crossbar.

Both sides threatened in the closing stages, but could not apply the finishing touches to convert those promising moves. Boris blazed over after being picked out by Mohammed Yasir, while at the other end, Fardin Ali Molla, under pressure from Jhingan, failed to apply the decisive touch after Lalthankima squared an inviting ball across the six-yard box.

In the end, the two-goal cushion proved sufficient as FC Goa secured their first win of the season and walked away with the three points.

