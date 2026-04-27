ISL 2025-26: East Bengal eye top-half push, Odisha FC seek revival

Fatorda (Goa), April 27 (IANS) East Bengal FC will look to strengthen their push towards the top half of the table when they host Odisha FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 match at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Tuesday. The Red and Gold Brigade showed commendable resilience in their previous outing, playing out a 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC despite being reduced to 10 men early on.

A victory here would lift East Bengal to fifth with 18 points, level with Jamshedpur FC, who would remain ahead on head-to-head record. Odisha, meanwhile, come into the contest on the back of a 1-2 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC. The Juggernauts currently sit on six points, and a win would see them climb to 12th, overtaking NorthEast United FC.

Following that late setback, Odisha will look to respond quickly, with head coach TG Purushothaman acknowledging the disappointment while emphasising the positives.

“It was a disappointing result, especially conceding a sloppy goal at the end. However, we dominated the match and created many chances. The main issue was finishing. There is no need for major changes. We will not overhaul everything. Only small adjustments are required. The focus is on improving and climbing up the table. We have internal targets, and we believe we can achieve them,” he said.

For Odisha, cohesion across all departments will be essential. Captain Carlos Delgado will need to marshal the defensive line against an East Bengal attack that has been the most prolific in the league so far, with 22 goals.

Rahim Ali addressed the forward line’s recent struggles, offering a composed perspective on their finishing issues: “In football, sometimes you score, and sometimes you miss. It is part of the game. We are working hard in training to improve. I try to motivate my teammates and help them perform better when they get opportunities. Every match is difficult, so we must support each other. I will continue to work harder to help the team get results.”

In attack, Isak Vanlalruatfela and Rahim will be key to stretching a disciplined East Bengal defence that has conceded just eight goals this season, the joint third-best record alongside Punjab FC. With K Lalrinfela expected to operate in the No. 10 role, Odisha must ensure a consistent supply line to lone striker VP Suhair if they are to trouble the hosts.

Historically, this fixture has been dominated by Odisha. In 10 meetings in the Indian Super League, Odisha have won eight, while East Bengal have managed just one victory, with one match ending in a draw. They have also outscored East Bengal 28 to 19 across these encounters. The most recent meeting came on December 12, 2024, when Odisha secured a 2-1 victory, courtesy goals from Jerry Mawhmingthanga and Hugo Boumous, while Lalchungnunga netted East Bengal’s only goal.

East Bengal’s primary strength lies in their attacking unit, with Youssef Ezzejjari and Edmund Lalrindika forming a dangerous forward pairing. With Miguel suspended for two matches, Nandhakumar Sekar is expected to slot in on the right flank.

Head coach Óscar Bruzón underlined both tactical clarity and flexibility ahead of the fixture. “We are one of the teams that tries to dominate with the ball. We are flexible and not fixed to one formation. We adapt depending on the opponent and the game situation,” he said.

Ezzejjari’s aerial presence remains central to their attacking framework, while the PV Vishnu-Bipin Singh combination is likely to be retained on the flanks. Souvik Chakraborty should provide balance in midfield, with Crespo expected to operate with greater freedom and frequently advance as an auxiliary attacker.

On the team news front, Bruzón confirmed that Naorem Mahesh Singh will be unavailable due to injury, while Mohammed Rashid and Anwar Ali are carrying minor injury concerns.

Attacker Anton Søjberg, who delivered a crucial equaliser in the previous match, also stressed the importance of maintaining focus despite Odisha’s position in the table. “Well, I think we take every game seriously. Obviously, Odisha are struggling at the moment. But they are also looking to get back, whether through a strong performance or after a hard defeat at the end of the game,” he said.

With contrasting objectives at stake, the contest could ultimately be decided by which side shows greater efficiency in both boxes.

--IANS

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