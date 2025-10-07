ISI-backed ISKP, LeT target Balochis and Taliban, plan to revive terrorism in Kashmir: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) After the deliberate strategic relocation of terror outfits, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), into Pakistan’s restive region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, top sources now confirm that Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is now being subtly repurposed by the Pakistani military establishment to target Baloch nationalists and elements within the Taliban regime who defy Islamabad’s control.

Notably, recent issues of ISKP’s propaganda magazine 'Yalgaar' also indicate a disturbing shift -- an expressed intent to expand operations into Indian Kashmir, a move that appears coordinated and encouraged by Pakistan’s deep state.

Adding another layer to this nexus, according to a dossier prepared by the concerned intelligence agencies accessed by IANS, “Pakistan is reportedly facilitating cooperation between LeT and ISKP, using Lashkar’s logistical networks to bolster ISKP’s terror capabilities.”

“This emerging coalition of extremist entities not only intensifies the threat to Afghanistan and Balochistan but also signals Pakistan Army’s intent to reignite militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby destabilising regional peace under the guise of plausible deniability,” the dossier highlighted.

According to top sources, this deadly alliance is being engineered by Pakistan’s notorious spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

It is pertinent to note here that a recently surfaced photograph showed ISKP’s coordinator in Balochistan, Mir Shafiq Mengal, handing over a pistol as a present to Rana Mohammad Ashfaq, who is a senior LeT commander.

The image has raised alarms and exposed Pakistan’s expanding terror nexus under ISI’s direct patronage.

Rana Mohammad Ashfaq is the current Nazim-e-Ala of LeT, overseeing the terror group’s expansion across Pakistan and setting up new markaz (indoctrination and training hubs), forging operational links with other terror entities of different sects.

Similarly, Mir Shafiq Mengal is the son of former Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Nasir Mengal and has long been a key ISI asset.

“For over a decade, he has commanded a private death squad targeting Baloch nationalists. Since 2015, Mengal has also acted as ISKP’s primary facilitator in Balochistan, arranging safe houses, funding, and arms supplies,” the intel inputs emphasised.

His role was also mentioned in a 2015 JIT report issued by Pakistan’s own investigative agencies.

“By 2018, ISKP with ISI’s direct financial and logistical backing had established two main operational bases in Mastung and Khuzdar districts,” it added.

Mengal was appointed as the camp in charge, responsible for provisioning weapons and funds.

His death squad, active since 2010, also continued eliminating Baloch rebels on ISI’s orders.

“Mengal’s deep ties with Pakistan’s political elite are no secret; a 2023 photograph showing him alongside President Asif Ali Zardari reflects his immunity and clout within Islamabad’s establishment, the dossier said.

Following the Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan, ISI revamped ISKP’s presence in Balochistan.

Former Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan, in an exclusive interview with IANS in August, had claimed that, “Lashkar-e-Taiba is now being absorbed into ISIS-Khorasan and is being utilised as a proxy force in both Balochistan and Afghanistan.”

He also claimed, “In recent days, we have witnessed organisations under the ISIS title openly declaring attacks against those fighting for Balochistan’s independence -- an explicit demonstration of how their actions are serving Pakistan’s strategic objectives”, referring to the jointness between LeT and ISKP while rejecting the claims that both have ideological differences.

In March 2025, Baloch fighters mounted a massive strike on ISKP’s Mastung facility, killing about 30 terrorists. Retaliating swiftly, ISI instructed Lashkar-e-Taiba to step in.

“By June 2025, LeT chief Rana Mohammad Ashfaq arrived in Balochistan, followed by LeT deputy Saifullah Kasuri, who convened a Jigra urging jihad against Baloch separatists and vowing to “eliminate anti-Pakistan forces” from the province”, intelligence sources said.

“The newly emerged picture of Mengal and Ashfaq together confirms formal coordination between LeT and ISKP,” they added.

It is now believed that Lashkar might begin deploying its fighters alongside ISKP in operations against Baloch insurgents, mirroring the group’s earlier collaboration with Al Qaeda during the Afghan jihad.

