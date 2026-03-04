Ishita Raj calls Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ‘a turning point’

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Ishita Raj, who played the unforgettable Pihu, has talked about the re release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which she tagged as a “turning point” for her.

Ishita said: “When I got the news that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is re-releasing in cinemas, my first reaction was, ‘Oh God, Pihu is coming back to break more bromances!’ I was honestly on cloud nine. For me, this film was a turning point and will always remain extremely close to my heart, especially because audiences continue to quote the dialogues even today.”

She said that she has been a part of new generation films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, but Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is truly special.

“I still remember our 10 day schedule in Georgia, where we were shooting and just living those moments as a unit. Working with Luv Ranjan sir and the same crew felt like being with family,” she said.

Ishita added: “Sometimes it is difficult to be in sync even with one person, but here there were almost 100 people working on the film and everyone was emotionally aligned. We were just living the moment and it never felt like work.”

“Watching it return to theatres now feels like reliving that energy all over again. I am grateful to have been part of a film that people still celebrate and are excited to experience on the big screen once more,” Ishita concluded.

Directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Ankur Garg, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, and Ishita Raj in pivotal roles. The film will re-release in cinemas on March 6.

