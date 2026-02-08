Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth are thankful to all those who help them manage work with kids

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth expressed their gratitude to all those who help them manage their work with two kids.

She shared that they make sure to spend time with their little munchkins in between pick-up and drops and melt-downs. Ishita admitted that all this would not have been possible without the help of some special people.

The 'Drishyam' actress also uploaded a video compilation of spending some precious moments with her kids on Instagram.

Thanking her and Vatsal's parents for always being by their side, Ishita went on to write on her IG, "How do we manage work and kids… it’s true when they say you need a village and luckily we do. Between pick up and drops and work and meltdowns we try to make the most and spend as much time as possible together… not all days are same and this wouldn’t be possible without our parents and the support of our didis at home who help my mom when I am away…A day in our life… (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Recently, Ishita revealed another secret behind managing two toddlers.

She took to social media and dropped a picture of herself with husband Vatsal enjoying their quality time together, accompanied by a ‘strong cup of coffee’.

“For those asking…How we are managing 2 kids… this is our secret. That strong cup of coffee," she wrote.

Ishita's feed is flooded with such heartfelt moments from her personal and professional life.

Ishita, who had to stay away from her little ones for the shoot of her next, "Drishyam 3", was elated to return to her children.

Treating the netizens with a glimpse of her coffee time at the airport, she shared, “Time doesn’t really fly by when you are away from your kids… Finally time to head back Can’t wait to hug my babies.”

