Ishita Dutt shares glimpses from making of ‘Drishyam 3’: One with the team…

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta shared a glimpse of the making of ‘Drishyam 3’, giving a peek into the camaraderie behind the much-awaited film as she posted a picture with the team.

Ishita took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from the making of “Drishyam 3”. It also included pictures of Ishita with Abhishek Pathak, Shriya Saran and Mrunal Jadhav.

She wrote: “One with the team…”

Drishyam: The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak. It is a sequel to Drishyam 2, which released in 2022. Unlike its predecessors, the film features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

Drishyam: The Conclusion follows Vijay Salgaonkar using meticulous manipulation and sharp psychological tactics to protect his family as a renewed, high-stakes legal and police investigation closes in.

Drishyam tells the gripping tale of a family caught in the shadow of a shocking disappearance. A policewoman’s son goes missing, and she threatens to destroy Vijay’s family. Determined to protect his loved ones, Vijay spares no effort in keeping them safe.

Seven years later, in the sequel, the Salgaonkars have tried to move on from the traumatic events of their past. But just when life seems to have found its rhythm, unexpected circumstances arise, threatening to unearth dark truths long buried.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam has also been remade in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is all set to release theatrically on 2nd October 2026.

--IANS

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