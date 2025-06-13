June 13, 2025 12:35 AM हिंदी

Irshad Kamil reveals how he fights temptation to pour himself into a character, and stick to truth

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Lyricist Irshad Kamil, who has penned the songs in the upcoming movie ‘Saiyaara’, has shared the trick to not over-expose himself in the characters that he writes for. The character of the female lead in the film is a writer, and shares the profession with the lyricist.

Irshad spoke with IANS recently in the run-up to the film’s release. When asked how he fights the temptation to not put himself in the characters, he said, “Actually, this practice happened to me recently. As Mohit Suri, the director rightly said, ‘Writing is a profession’. I have a character who writes, poetry is not her entire personality but one aspect of who she is as a person. I am a writer but I can also work in a bank, that means I dabble in two different things. That's also possible”.

He further mentioned, ‘So working is one thing. Character is another thing. Profession is another thing. Personality is different. That's what the truth of that character is. I have to stick to the truth of the character, and the truth of the moment. Like, I did a movie called ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, where Diljit Dosanjh’s character was also a writer. So I practiced in that I don't want to pour myself into that character. I want that person to shine as a character”.

“So, basically, removing yourself and then, despite removing yourself, putting yourself in those character’s shoes is the fun part”, he added.

Earlier, Irshad equated love with a rainbow, one word but many colours, as he said, “I feel that love is the only emotion, which is immortal. If you get angry, then the anger goes away at some point. If you get irritated with someone, it goes away. The person you fall in love with, the love stays forever”.

He said that love is a very basic emotion, and such an everlasting emotion, that you can't deny it at any level. He also said that the director of the film, Mohit Suri has a knack for presenting a perfect portrayal of the emotion of love. Mohit is known for his musical hits like ‘Zeher’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, the cult-classic ‘Awarapan’ and the blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Saiyaara’ is set to arrive in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

