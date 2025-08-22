August 22, 2025 1:16 AM हिंदी

Rajasthan: 5 doctors, 4 employees suspended at RGHS; FIR filed against hospital

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) Serious irregularities have been uncovered in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), leading to the suspension of nine individuals, including five doctors - two from Ayurveda and three from allopathy - and four other government employees.

In addition, an FIR has been filed against a private hospital, a medical store, three doctors, and a cardholder involved in the alleged fraud. Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, stated that the department had been receiving complaints of irregularities from various stakeholders over a period of time.

Following a detailed investigation, strict action was taken. Suspended personnel include Dr. Kavita Dhankhar and Dr. Pawan Jangid (Ayurveda doctors, Government Ayurveda DB General Hospital, Churu), Dr. Manisha (CHC Bibirani, Khairthal-Tijara), Dr. Narsilal Pachauri (District Hospital, Alwar), Dr. Kapil Bhardwaj (TBC, Alwar), Madan Mohan Pandey (Compounder, Government Ayurveda Pharmacy, Nahri Ka Naka), Chandrashekhar Jatav (Compounder, Ayurveda Pharmacy, Baleta, Alwar), Mohsin Khan (Attendant, Office of Deputy Director, Ayurveda Department, Jaipur) and Mahesh Kumar Mahawar (Assistant Administrative Officer, Water Resources Department) According to Harji Lal Atal, CEO of the Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency, an FIR has been filed against Rajasthan Pensioners Association Medical Store (Company Bagh Road, Alwar), Mittal Hospital, three doctors, and the staff card holder involved.

The investigation revealed that fake OPD slips were generated in collusion with doctors, pharmacy staff, and the cardholder.

Instead of dispensing prescribed medicines, non-medical items were allegedly taken from the medical store.

Shockingly, using just one OPD card, treatments and medicines worth approximately Rs 26.7 lakh were billed in a single year.

The matter is under further investigation, and more actions may follow, said officials.

--IANS

arc/dan

