Iran's Foreign Minister expresses readiness to expand economic, trade ties with neighbours

Tehran, Dec 4 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has expressed his ministry's readiness to expand Iran's economic and trade ties with nations, especially with neighbouring nations, local media reported on Thursday.

In his remarks at a meeting with a group of lawmakers, Araghchi spoke about the Foreign Ministry's perspectives on regional and international developments and highlighted the measures and initiatives taken by the ministry to safeguard national interests, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

He stressed the importance of maintaining and strengthening coordination between Iran's Foreign Ministry and the Parliament to further the duties of the diplomatic system.

Earlier this week, Araghchi highlighted the Iranian Foreign Ministry's continuous efforts to defend the interests and rights of Iran and termed safeguarding national unity and cohesion a shared responsibility and a prerequisite for the success in tackling the evils of the enemies, official news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Speaking about the developments in Iran's foreign policy over the past year, Araghchi called Iran's defence against the attacks by Israel and the US a turning point in Tehran's history. He termed safeguarding national unity and cohesion a shared responsibility and a prerequisite for the success in tackling the evils of enemies.

He expressed appreciation for the determination of people of Iran in defending the nation and thwarting the enemies in imposing their illegitimate and excessive demands, and considered the intelligence, wisdom, courage, and strong will of the Leader of the Revolution, the sacrifice of the Armed Forces of Iran, and the national cohesion and solidarity of people of Iran as important elements in shaping Iran's historic win.

Araghchi stressed the importance of boosting national power and authority in several aspects, like defence, preserving and promoting social capital and national cohesion, and striving to resolve economic problems and mentioned that the government is making efforts to resolve Iran's economic problems.

