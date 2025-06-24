June 24, 2025 1:36 AM हिंदी

Iran’s attack did not result in any deaths or injuries: Qatar

Doha, June 23 (IANS) Qatar’s Ministry of Defence on Monday claimed that Iran’s retaliatory attack on the US bases in the country did not result in any deaths or injuries to civilians or military personnel.

“Thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries,” said the country’s Defence Ministry.

The Ministry of Defence pointed out that Qatari air defences successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base.

The ministry reiterated that the airspace and territory of the State of Qatar are safe and that the Qatari armed forces are always ready to deal with any threat.

The Ministry of Defence advises citizens and residents to seek guidance and the latest developments from official sources.

Earlier, Iran reportedly fired six missiles towards US military bases based in Iraq and Qatar.

As per media reports, the operation was named “Annunciation of Victory”. However, there have been no major impacts of the missile attack on the US bases in Qatar as American Patriot missile defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles.

Reports also said that the US activated its air defence system at the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Iraq as well.

Meanwhile, the White House has said that the US is closely monitoring threats to Al Udeid air base in Qatar.

--IANS

int/dan

