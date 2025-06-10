June 10, 2025 10:40 AM हिंदी

Iran warns it will target Israel's 'secret nuclear sites' if attacked

Tehran, June 10 (IANS) Iran's top security body warned that its armed forces would immediately target Israel's "secret nuclear facilities" if the Islamic Republic comes under military attack, following claims it has obtained "sensitive Israeli intelligence."

The Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued the statement days after Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said Iran had acquired a "significant cache" of Israeli documents through intelligence operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the council, months of intelligence gathering had enabled Iran's armed forces to identify high-value Israeli targets for potential retaliatory strikes, should Israel initiate military action against Iranian interests.

"This forms part of a broader strategic initiative aimed at countering disinformation by hostile actors and reinforcing Iran's deterrent capabilities," the SNSC said.

Tehran's access to Israeli intelligence would allow it to swiftly target "concealed nuclear sites" in the event of an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, the council said, adding that the information also supports proportionate retaliation against attacks on Iran's economic or military assets.

Israel is believed by many to possess nuclear weapons, though it has never officially confirmed or denied this, maintaining a longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity.

--IANS

int/rs

