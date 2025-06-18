Huma Qureshi explores the spiritual essence and culinary heart of Madurai

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Huma Qureshi recently embarked on a soulful journey to Madurai, immersing herself in the city’s rich cultural, religious, and culinary heritage.

From visiting iconic temples to sampling authentic South Indian delicacies, the actress embraced every facet of Madurai’s vibrant charm. Taking to Instagram, the Double X actress shared a couple of her photos and videos from Madurai, captioning it, “Postcards from Madurai wearing my sari from Jammu … #blessed.”

In the first image, Huma Qureshi is seen gracefully posing on a staircase, dressed in an elegant white saree. Another photo captures a traditional Madurai meal served on a banana leaf, showcasing the region's rich culinary flavors. She also shared a serene video from a temple visit, along with candid snapshots of the local people, offering a wholesome glimpse into her cultural and spiritual experience in the city.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi recently made headlines after hosting a special screening of the action thriller “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas. She expressed her belief that the future belongs to female-led action stories—something she said she hoped to help shape “one frame at a time.”

She posted a video featuring all her family and friends watching the film and captioned it, “Last night I hosted a special screening of #Ballerina for my friends and fam—all action movie junkies like me ... There’s something so powerful about watching a woman own the frame—fists, flaws, and all. I truly believe the #FutureIsFemaleAction — and I want to help build that future, one frame at a time.”

Work-wise, Huma Qureshi has a packed slate ahead. She will be seen in “Maalik” alongside Rajkummar Rao and has also been filming for the fourth season of the acclaimed political drama series “Maharani,” which features Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Inaamulhaq.

In addition, Huma is set to appear in the third installment of the “Jolly LLB” franchise that also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor.

