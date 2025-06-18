Salman Khan reveals the reason behind Aamir Khan's new relationship on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3'

June 18, 2025 4:14 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan reveals the reason behind Aamir Khan's new relationship on premiere of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3'

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan brought his signature charm and humour to the premiere of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3’, where he joined as the first guest.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix shared a video announcing the release date of the new season, along with a sneak peek of the first episode featuring Salman Khan. Sharing the clip, the streaming giant wrote, “Sikandar ka swag + Kapil ki timing = Blockbuster The Great Indian Kapil Show is back aur har Funnyvaar badhega humara parivaar. Watch the first episode from 21st June, 8 pm, every Saturday only on Netflix.”

During the lively conversation with host and comedian Kapil Sharma, Salman playfully revealed the reason behind Aamir's new relationship, leaving both the audience and Kapil in splits. The episode kicked off the new season with laughter, camaraderie, and candid confessions, setting the tone for another entertaining run of the beloved comedy show.

The video opens with Navjot Singh Sidhu saying, “From today, every moment will be fun. The whole country will be ready to laugh.” Kapil Sharma adds, “Welcome to The Great Indian Kapil Show.” Salman Khan then makes a dramatic entry, joking, “The show that used to be with us, Netflix has taken it away and made me the first guest. That’s real power!” Krushna Abhishek teases Salman by saying, “Tiger is still alive,” to which the Sultan actor quips, “He’s alive, but not for you!”

Kapil then turns to Salman and says, “Aamir Bhai just introduced his fans to his girlfriend. He’s not stopping, but you aren’t even starting!” Laughing, Salman replies, “Aamir is something else. He’s a perfectionist—he won’t settle down until he perfects marriage itself!”

The video ends with Salman and Kapil singing the popular track ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ from the actor’s blockbuster movie, “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.”

The first episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3' will premiere on June 21 on Netflix.

--IANS

ps/

