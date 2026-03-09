Iran launching missiles toward Jerusalem, city sacred to billions of believers: IDF

Jerusalem, March 9 (IANS) The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned missile attacks by Iran targetting Jerusalem, describing it as an attack on sites revered by billions of believers. The Ministry highlighted that the strikes during the holy month of Ramadan targetted some of the city’s most sacred landmarks.

Sharing a video of the attack on the social media platform X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, “The Iranian regime is launching missiles toward Jerusalem, the city sacred to billions of believers, during the month of Ramadan. Over the Western Wall. Over Al-Aqsa Mosque. Over the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.”

Earlier in the day, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries.

“The IDF has identified that a short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defence systems are operating to intercept the threat. In recent minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas,” IDF posted on X

“The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives - they save lives. One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with Home Front Command directives,” it added.

Iran on Sunday declared that its right to self-defence will continue until what it described as “aggression” by the United States and Israel comes to an end or until the United Nations Security Council identifies and names the “aggressors” under Article 39 of the UN Charter and determines the responsibilities arising from their actions.

In a statement issued by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tehran said the joint military attacks carried out by the US and Israel began on February 28 with the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials.

According to the statement, the attacks have continued with strikes on both military and civilian infrastructure across the country.

The ministry stated the operations have targeted facilities including schools, hospitals, sports centres, residential homes and public service institutions.

The statement described these actions as a “flagrant violation of Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” asserting that the attacks had breached fundamental principles of international law.

Iran further said that responding to what it termed “ruthless military aggression” is its “inherent right to self-defence,” citing Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

“The exercise of Iran's inherent right to legitimate self-defence will continue until the aggression ceases, or until the UN Security Council fulfils its duty under Article 39 of the UN Charter by identifying and naming the aggressors and determining the responsibilities arising from their aggression,” the statement read.

--IANS

scor/as