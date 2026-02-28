Shriya Pilgaonkar drops a glimpse into her parents 40th anniversary celebration in Vietnam

February 28, 2026 4:33 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar used social media to treat the netizens with some fun glimpses into her parents, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar's 40th anniversary celebration in Vietnam.

Shriya admitted that although family vacations can be extremely difficult to coordinate, one ends up creating the best memories.

"When your parents get to be your children ..Family vacays are a film of their own with all the chaos that make for the best memories and being able to take your parents for a vacation is a very special feeling. fam holidays are so hard to coordinate so we never take for granted when we can ! Celebrated my parents recent 40th anniversary by planning a little getaway… and fully stepping into tour guide mode. (sic)," the 'Mirzapur' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app.

The postcard-worthy photos uploaded by Shriya on social media had her and her parents exploring the unique beauty of Vietnam.

In one of the videos from the post, Sachin captured his better half, Supriya, as she walked towards him in full swag.

From enjoying a relaxing boat ride to a fun cycling session, to simply dancing like there is no tomorrow, Shriya's post is absolutely wholesome.

We could also see Sachin and Supriya happily waving at the camera while on board their flight.

Talking about Shriya's work commitments, she will next be seen in the movie adaptation of the “Mirzapur” series, where she will be seen stepping back into the shoes of her popular character, Sweety Gupta.

Shriya wrapped up the filming for the drama earlier this month.

Announcing the professional update on social media, she wrote, “It’s a wrap ! Always the best time with this gang on set ! Reuniting with this team & reliving Sweety Gupta felt so special. Cant wait for you to watch Mirzapur – The Film on the BIG screen. It’s going to be wild."

Furthermore, Shriya also has Priyadarshan's "Haiwaan", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan as the lead in her kitty.

--IANS

pm/

