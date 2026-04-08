April 09, 2026 12:39 AM हिंदी

Iran accuses US of violating key clauses of peace framework before talks​

Iran accuses US of violating key clauses of peace framework before talks​ (Photo: MB Ghalibaf/X)

Tehran, April 9 (IANS) A fresh diplomatic row has erupted after Iranian officials accused the United States of violating three clauses of the 10-Point Proposal, the agreed framework for upcoming negotiations.​

In a formal statement released late on Tuesday, Iran said its “deep historical distrust” of Washington had been reinforced by repeated violations of commitments. ​

The statement noted that while the President of the United States had described the 10-Point Proposal as a “workable basis on which to negotiate,” three provisions had already been breached.​

The first violation, according to Tehran, was non-compliance with the ceasefire clause relating to Lebanon. ​

Iranian officials pointed out that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had explicitly called for “an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and other regions, effective immediately.” ​

The second violation involved the entry of a drone into Iranian airspace, which was shot down in Lar, Fars Province. ​

The third concerned denial of Iran’s right to enrichment, a right enshrined in the sixth clause of the framework.​

Iran argued that these breaches undermine the credibility of negotiations even before they begin. ​

“The very workable basis on which to negotiate has been openly and clearly violated,” the statement declared, adding that in such circumstances, “a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable.”​

The development comes as Pakistan has been actively engaged in efforts to broker peace in the region, with Prime Minister Sharif repeatedly urging restraint and dialogue. ​

Islamabad has positioned itself as a mediator, stressing the importance of immediate ceasefires to prevent escalation across Lebanon and other conflict zones.​

The allegations highlight the fragile state of trust between Tehran and Washington, raising doubts over whether the proposed framework can serve as a viable foundation for meaningful talks.

--IANS

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