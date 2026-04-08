Iran accuses US of violating key clauses of peace framework before talks​

Tehran, April 9 (IANS) A fresh diplomatic row has erupted after Iranian officials accused the United States of violating three clauses of the 10-Point Proposal, the agreed framework for upcoming negotiations.
In a formal statement released late on Tuesday, Iran said its “deep historical distrust” of Washington had been reinforced by repeated violations of commitments.
The statement noted that while the President of the United States had described the 10-Point Proposal as a “workable basis on which to negotiate,” three provisions had already been breached.
The first violation, according to Tehran, was non-compliance with the ceasefire clause relating to Lebanon.
Iranian officials pointed out that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had explicitly called for “an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and other regions, effective immediately.”
The second violation involved the entry of a drone into Iranian airspace, which was shot down in Lar, Fars Province.
The third concerned denial of Iran’s right to enrichment, a right enshrined in the sixth clause of the framework.
Iran argued that these breaches undermine the credibility of negotiations even before they begin.
“The very workable basis on which to negotiate has been openly and clearly violated,” the statement declared, adding that in such circumstances, “a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable.”
The development comes as Pakistan has been actively engaged in efforts to broker peace in the region, with Prime Minister Sharif repeatedly urging restraint and dialogue.
Islamabad has positioned itself as a mediator, stressing the importance of immediate ceasefires to prevent escalation across Lebanon and other conflict zones.
The allegations highlight the fragile state of trust between Tehran and Washington, raising doubts over whether the proposed framework can serve as a viable foundation for meaningful talks.
--IANS
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