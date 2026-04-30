April 30, 2026 11:16 AM हिंदी

Divyenndu defines ‘Glory’: If I see myself on screen, don’t feel embarrassed

Divyenndu defines ‘Glory’: If I see myself on screen, don’t feel embarrassed

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Divyenndu has shared his take on what he thinks “Glory” truly means to him in an industry driven by visibility and numbers. For the actor, it starts with being able to watch his own work without embarrassment.

Asked what Glory is to him, Divyenndu prioritises honesty in his craft over external validation.

“I guess doing the kind of work I am happy doing, if people appreciate it, that would be nice. If I can do something, go back home, sleep peacefully and happily, see myself on screen and not get embarrassed, I think that's a good start for me,” Divyenndu told IANS.

The 42-year-old actor had his breakout role in the comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, where he played the character of Nishant Liquid Aggarwal, an outspoken, dramatic, and emotionally volatile boy, who, despite his romantic failures, never loses hope in finding true love.

He was then seen in films such as Chashme Baddoor and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. However, it was his work in Mirzapur, where he portrayed the tragic gangster Munna Bhaiya, that helped him skyrocket to fame.

Divyenndu, who was lauded for his work in the series “The Railway Men”, added: “Rest, I don't really think too much about seeing so much in the industry. People think all of that, and there is too much noise around the art we are here to create. We should focus on that. The rest can be handled. But if the core is not right, the exterior can never look right.”

He will next be seen in the series Glory, which is set against the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing, the series dives into the brutal ecosystem, and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal.

The series also stars Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and Kashmira Pardeshi.

In the film front, he will be seen in ‘Mirzapur-The Movie’, which is locked for a September 4 release.

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

--IANS

dc/

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