IPOs worth Rs 28,000 crore to hit Indian primary market next week

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The investors will have a busy time next week as the initial public offerings (IPOs) of around five companies are set to hit the primary market, to raise a combined amount of over Rs 28,000 crore.

Additionally, 29 companies -- mainboard and SMEs -- will have their debut on domestic exchanges.

Tata Capital, a non-banking financial company of the Tata Group, will float its IPO between October 6 to 8 -- aiming to raise Rs 15,500 crore. Tata Capital's initial share sale is going to be the biggest so far this year. The IPO is a combination of 21 crore fresh shares and 26.58 crore shares as offer for sale (OFS). The Tata Group firms have a fixed price band of Rs 310-Rs 326.

LG Electronics India, the Indian subsidiary of South Korea-based LG, has announced a floating Rs 11,607 crore IPO on October 7-9. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale issue wherein the South Korea-based parent company will be offloading 10.18 crore shares at a price band of Rs 1,080-Rs 1,140.

The two companies will contribute the most in terms of raising capital with a combined issue size of Rs 27,107 crore. Further, many SMEs' IPOs will also open next week.

The year is turning out to be a blockbuster one for the IPO market, with companies already raising close to Rs 85,000 crore through 74 mainboard offerings (as of September). The momentum is picking up speed in October, as upcoming listings will push the total raised amount past the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone for just the third time in history.

Earlier, in 2021 and 2024, the IPO market crossed this threshold. In 2021, companies raised Rs 1.19 lakh crore through 63 IPOs, while in 2024, the figure jumped to Rs 1.6 lakh crore from 91 initial offers.

As per reports, the numbers are expected to surpass all the records this year.

