IPL ticket row resolved, MLAs to get 3 tickets: Shivakumar ​

Bengaluru, March 30 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D. K. Shivakumar on Monday said that the issue of ticket allocation for Indian Premier League matches has been resolved amicably, with a revised quota for legislators and Members of Parliament.​

He made the statement after addressing the media following a meeting with members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and DNA Event Management Company.​

Shivakumar said he had earlier held discussions with the Speaker and senior leaders on the matter.

It has been decided that three tickets will be provided to Members of the Legislative Assembly and Members of Parliament for Indian Premier League matches, instead of the earlier four. For international matches, the Karnataka State Cricket Association will provide two complimentary tickets; additional tickets must be purchased.​

He explained, “Two tickets will be given free, and if they want two more, they will have to purchase them.” ​

Representatives from Royal Challengers Bangalore, the DNA network, and Karnataka State Cricket Association management had met him regarding the issue.

Karnataka State Cricket Association President and former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad was also present during the discussions.​

“If anyone does not want tickets, they can submit a letter. Members of the Legislative Assembly make several demands, and not all can be fulfilled. The issue has now been settled,” he said.​

Shivakumar noted that in states like Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, a significant percentage of tickets, over 50 to 60 per cent, are allocated to government officials and related categories.

“Compared to those places, there is less interference here,” he said, adding that the matter has been closed.​

Regarding infrastructure, he said discussions were held to increase seating capacity at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Authorities have been asked to submit a proposal to the government.

“If seating capacity can be increased by 20,000, it would be beneficial. Once the proposal comes, the government will examine it,” he said.​

Responding to a query on a separate gallery for politicians, he said he did not wish to interfere. ​

“It was a small request. For Royal Challengers Bangalore matches, three tickets will be given, and for other matches, two tickets will be given. I will not interfere further,” he said.​

He also said the government has allocated land for sports infrastructure, including 25 acres near Golden Spa, 25 acres in Tumakuru, and land in Mysuru. In Bengaluru, two to three locations have been identified for developing a new stadium that can host multiple sports, not just cricket.​

On by-elections, Shivakumar said he will campaign in Davanagere on Tuesday, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already campaigned in Bagalkot. ​

“I will visit Bagalkot the following day, return to Davanagere, and then go back to Bagalkot,” he said.

He also said he will travel to Kerala on April 5 and 6.​

He announced that he, along with All India Congress Committee General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, will address a press conference at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office regarding the cooking gas crisis.​

Speaking about Assam, Shivakumar said the Congress party stands by its promises. ​

“We have announced guarantees in Assam and delivered speeches there. The Congress always keeps its word, unlike those who promised Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts and ‘Acche Din’,” he said.​

He added that he has visited Assam multiple times and recently tried local cuisine at a hotel, describing it as tasty. ​

“Though I enjoyed non-vegetarian food earlier, I am now a vegetarian,” he said.​

Expressing confidence about the party’s prospects in Assam, he said, “While Amit Shah claims they will secure a two-thirds majority, I say they will get one-third, and we will secure a two-thirds majority.”​

--IANS

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