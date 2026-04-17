IPL 2026: When and where to watch SRH vs CSK, know all details

Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) currently sit fourth on the points table, having secured two wins from five matches. Their season has been a bit inconsistent, but they’ve managed important victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). With the advantage of playing at home, SRH will be looking to build on those positives and add two valuable points to their tally.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have regained some form after a difficult phase that saw them lose three matches in a row. They’ve responded well with consecutive wins over KKR and Delhi Capitals (DC). Despite this resurgence, CSK remain eighth in the standings, and the five-time champions will aim to maintain the momentum and move higher up the table with another strong performance.

SRH and CSK have faced each other 22 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in which CSK have a big edge as the team has won 15 matches, while SRH has emerged victorious on just seven occasions.

When: Saturday, April 17, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where to watch: The SRH vs CSK match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(wk/c), Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Shivang Kumar

--IANS

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