May 18, 2026 11:38 PM हिंदी

Hockey: India U18 men defeat Australia 6-3 to level series; women lose 2-1

India U18 men and women go down to Australia in the second match of series at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Bhopal, May 18 (IANS) The Indian U18 men’s team beat Australia 6-3 to level their series, while the India U18 women’s team lost 2-1 against the visitors at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

The big win for the U18 men means their four-match series is now level at 1-1. India started the match well and took control in the first half. Akash Deep (10’) opened the scoring in the first quarter, and Shahrukh Ali (14’) added a second goal soon after. In the second quarter, Ketan Kushwaha (25’) and Romit Pal (26’) scored quick goals to give India a strong lead.

Kushwaha (40’) scored his second goal of the match in the third quarter, and Ansh Bahutra (45’) added the sixth goal for India. Australia scored through Owen Taylor (23’), Oscar Freeman (29’), and Jack Weller (32’), but the Indian defence stood firm in the final quarter to protect the lead and secure the win.

In the women's match, the India U18 team fought hard but lost the third match of their series. Australia took an early lead in the first quarter when Anneliese Cullen (5’) scored. India responded well just before the end of the quarter, with Sandeepa Kumari (15’) scoring a fine equaliser to make it 1-1.

However, the visitors regained the lead early in the second quarter through a goal from Stella Bartholomeusz (17’). The Indian defence kept the Australian attackers from scoring further in the second half, but the hosts could not find a second goal to equalise.

Earlier, the Indian U18 men’s and women's hockey teams suffered defeats against Australia U18 in their respective second matches on Sunday.

In the men's encounter, Australia secured a 3-1 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, following the 2-2 draw in the opening game. Arjun Brian (16’) opened the scoring for Australia early in the second quarter, but India responded quickly through Ashish Tani Purti (24’), who found the back of the net to bring the hosts level.

Both the men's and women's teams will play their fourth and final matches of the series on Wednesday at the same venue.

--IANS

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