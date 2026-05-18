Bengal: ED arrests Sona Pappu in financial fraud, extortion case (Lead)​

Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu in connection with a financial fraud and extortion case.
Sona Pappu was in the news for various reasons before the Assembly elections. He was allegedly involved in various illegal activities, but was still missing. However, Pappu appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Monday.
After being questioned for nine hours from morning till night, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the financial fraud and extortion case.
Pappu's name surfaced in a clash in the Rabindra Sarovar police station area last February.
Locals alleged that Biswajit was behind the clash. His associates were allegedly responsible for the unrest and vandalism. Although the police arrested several people in the incident, they were unable to trace Pappu. They were searching for the place where he was hiding.
However, Pappu appeared live on Facebook a couple of times and claimed that he was not involved in any violence. While Pappu was still in hiding, the Enforcement Directorate suddenly conducted a raid at his house in April.
At the same time, a search was also conducted at the house of businessman Joy Kamdar. In addition to money, an expensive car and several property documents were seized during the operation.
According to Enforcement Directorate sources, a foreign pistol was recovered from Pappu's house.
The foreign pistol found in his house was allegedly purchased through Kamdar. The pistol was deposited at the Gariahat police station. Not only that, but there were also allegations of extortion against Pappu.
According to Enforcement Directorate sources, several first information reports have been filed in Pappu's name.
There are various allegations against him, including extortion and threats. There is also a case under the Arms Act. Following several such allegations, the Enforcement Directorate started an investigation.
Officials of the Central Investigation Agency have already arrested Behala businessman Joy Kamdar in that case.
Based on the case, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the house of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas on Fern Road last month.
Shantanu was called to the police station for questioning in the Pappu case. He was later summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning and was subsequently arrested.
Since Sona Pappu had been missing for a long time, the investigators suspected he had gone into hiding in another state.
However, Pappu suddenly appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office in Salt Lake on Monday. His wife accompanied him. After a marathon interrogation since morning, the central investigators arrested him. He had been sent several notices in the past. However, he had avoided appearing each time.
Pappu appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday without any notice.
According to Enforcement Directorate sources, he was arrested due to non-cooperation in the investigation.
--IANS
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