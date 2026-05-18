Bengal: ED arrests Sona Pappu in financial fraud, extortion case (Lead)​

Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu in connection with a financial fraud and extortion case.​

Sona Pappu was in the news for various reasons before the Assembly elections.​ He was allegedly involved in various illegal activities, but was still missing.​ However, Pappu appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Monday.​

After being questioned for nine hours from morning till night, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the financial fraud and extortion case.​

Pappu's name surfaced in a clash in the Rabindra Sarovar police station area last February.​

Locals alleged that Biswajit was behind the clash.​ His associates were allegedly responsible for the unrest and vandalism.​ Although the police arrested several people in the incident, they were unable to trace Pappu.​ They were searching for the place where he was hiding.​

However, Pappu appeared live on Facebook a couple of times and claimed that he was not involved in any violence.​ While Pappu was still in hiding, the Enforcement Directorate suddenly conducted a raid at his house in April.​

At the same time, a search was also conducted at the house of businessman Joy Kamdar.​ In addition to money, an expensive car and several property documents were seized during the operation.​

According to Enforcement Directorate sources, a foreign pistol was recovered from Pappu's house.​

The foreign pistol found in his house was allegedly purchased through Kamdar.​ The pistol was deposited at the Gariahat police station.​ Not only that, but there were also allegations of extortion against Pappu.​

According to Enforcement Directorate sources, several first information reports have been filed in Pappu's name.​

There are various allegations against him, including extortion and threats. There is also a case under the Arms Act. Following several such allegations, the Enforcement Directorate started an investigation.​

Officials of the Central Investigation Agency have already arrested Behala businessman Joy Kamdar in that case.​

Based on the case, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the house of Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sinha Biswas on Fern Road last month.​

Shantanu was called to the police station for questioning in the Pappu case. He was later summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning and was subsequently arrested.​

Since Sona Pappu had been missing for a long time, the investigators suspected he had gone into hiding in another state.​

However, Pappu suddenly appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office in Salt Lake on Monday. His wife accompanied him. After a marathon interrogation since morning, the central investigators arrested him. He had been sent several notices in the past. However, he had avoided appearing each time.​

Pappu appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday without any notice.​

According to Enforcement Directorate sources, he was arrested due to non-cooperation in the investigation.​

--IANS

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