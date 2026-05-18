May 18, 2026 11:39 PM हिंदी

Operation Sindoor reflects India’s growing strength: Rajnath Singh in Hanoi

Operation Sindoor reflects India’s growing strength: Rajnath Singh in Hanoi

Hanoi, May 18 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday described Operation Sindoor as a testimony to India’s transformation into a strong, confident, and capable nation during his address to the Indian diaspora in Hanoi.

“While India remains committed to the no first use policy, it will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and stands ready to respond firmly to any enemy misadventure,” he emphasised.

India is rapidly advancing in the semiconductor sector. This is not just a story of technological progress, but also a story of building a new India, he wrote on X.

He invited the international community to be a part of this opportunity for India’s development, investment, and partnership.

“Today, India’s growing prestige in the international community and the performance of our government have strengthened the confidence of every Indian,” he noted.

Singh arrived in Hanoi on Monday afternoon for a two-day visit to Vietnam, marking 10 years of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, which was upgraded to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the State visit of Vietnamese President To Lam earlier this month.

Singh is on an official visit to Vietnam from May 18 to 19, followed by a visit to South Korea from May 19 to 21.

“I will focus on deepening strategic military cooperation, strengthening defence industrial partnerships, and boosting maritime collaboration, promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” Singh wrote on X ahead of the visit.

According to the Ministry of Defence, during his visit to South Korea, Singh will hold bilateral talks with Ahn Gyu-back, South Korea’s Minister of National Defence.

The Ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements.

They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

He will also meet Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration Lee Yong-cheol and chair the India-Korea business roundtable.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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