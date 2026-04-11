IPL 2026: 'We have total clarity and backing' -- Prabhsimran hails team’s performance as PBKS secure third straight win

New Chandigarh, April 11 (IANS) Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh credited his team’s mental strength for handling the pressure of a high-scoring game as they remained unbeaten in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a comfortable victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) maintained their perfect start to the season with a thrilling six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Kings faced an aggressive Hyderabad side that reached 120/0 in just eight overs. However, a brilliant comeback from the bowling unit restricted SRH to 219/6. In response, Punjab’s batters showcased their dominance once again, with openers Priyansh Arya (57 off 20) and Prabhsimran Singh (51 off 25) providing a lightning start.

Captain Shreyas Iyer then led from the front with a masterclass in finishing, scoring a match-winning, unbeaten 69 off just 33 balls to steer the team to 223/4 in 18.5 overs.

Speaking after the victory, Prabhsimran Singh credited the team’s mental strength for handling the high-scoring game and said the win highlighted the team's resilience and ability to stay calm under pressure.

"When you are going for a very big chase, you have to cash in on the powerplay. At one point, it felt like they could score 250 or even more, but our bowlers made a very good comeback. We have chased successfully in all three matches now, and the quicker we adapt to the conditions, the better cricket we will play," Prabhsimran said.

He also praised the chemistry within the batting unit. "Priyansh is batting very well, and we enjoy playing together. Having clarity from the captain and coach is very important; we motivate each other a lot, and that shows on the field during these big chases," he added.

A decisive moment in the match came when the captain introduced Shashank Singh into the attack. In a tactical masterstroke, Shashank (2/20) dismissed both Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in the same over, effectively stalling SRH's momentum.

"Our captain brought Shashank into the attack because he has gotten Abhishek out before. Getting him and Head out in the same over brought us right back into the game. It was a great strategy that worked perfectly for us today," Prabhsimran explained.

The opener concluded by highlighting the fearless culture established by the coaching staff. "We have total clarity and backing. When you have that, you can play high-risk cricket without the fear of getting out. It allows you to go with your full flow."

Punjab Kings will next face the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16.

--IANS

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